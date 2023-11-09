HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 9
The day of November 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Diwali is almost here and there's alot that you still need to shop. Among other art and culture events in Delhi, we've a shopping suggestion for you too. Check it out:
#ArtAttack
What: Can You See A Taste?
Where: Dhoomimal Art Gallery, G-42, Connaught Place
When: Oct 27 to Nov 25
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Yellow & Blue Lines)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Rutba Band Live
Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj
When: November 9
Timing: 9.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#JustForLaughs
What: Chaman Chatora ft Gaurav Kapoor
Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: November 9
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#StepUp
What: Indian Classical Dances ft Umang
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: November 9
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: Diwali Utsav
Where: Surajkund Mela Ground, Lakewood City, Surajkund, Faridabad
When: November 3 to 10
Timing: 10.30am to 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Badarpur (Violet Line)
Entry: ₹ ₹50
