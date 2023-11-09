close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 9

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on November 9

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 09, 2023 09:25 AM IST

The day of November 9 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Diwali is almost here and there's alot that you still need to shop. Among other art and culture events in Delhi, we've a shopping suggestion for you too. Check it out:

Catch It Live on November 9
Catch It Live on November 9

#ArtAttack

This is a solo exhibition of sculpted paintings by Dhanashri Sujit Deshmukh.
This is a solo exhibition of sculpted paintings by Dhanashri Sujit Deshmukh.

What: Can You See A Taste?

Where: Dhoomimal Art Gallery, G-42, Connaught Place

When: Oct 27 to Nov 25

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Yellow & Blue Lines)

Entry: Free

#TuneIn

Singer Sahil Sagar will be singing a tribute to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.
Singer Sahil Sagar will be singing a tribute to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

What: Rutba Band Live

Where: Home, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

When: November 9

Timing: 9.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Vasant Vihar (Magenta Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#JustForLaughs

Comedian Gaurav Kapoor incorporates various facets of living in Delhi, in his stand-up and will perform his set, Chaman Chatora as he sets out on a pan-India tour.
Comedian Gaurav Kapoor incorporates various facets of living in Delhi, in his stand-up and will perform his set, Chaman Chatora as he sets out on a pan-India tour.

What: Chaman Chatora ft Gaurav Kapoor

Where: Studio XO, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: November 9

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

A Kathak presentation by dancers of Kalashram Art Institute of Kathak founded by Pt Birju Maharaj.
A Kathak presentation by dancers of Kalashram Art Institute of Kathak founded by Pt Birju Maharaj.

What: Indian Classical Dances ft Umang

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: November 9

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#FleaSpree

This event has handloom and handicrafts Diwali decor items on sale.
This event has handloom and handicrafts Diwali decor items on sale.

What: Diwali Utsav

Where: Surajkund Mela Ground, Lakewood City, Surajkund, Faridabad

When: November 3 to 10

Timing: 10.30am to 9pm

Nearest Metro Station: Badarpur (Violet Line)

Entry: 50

