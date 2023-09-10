HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 10
The day of September 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
The G20 Summit is still on in Delhi, but you can catch all the fun before the long weekend ends with Sunday. Here's how:
#TuneIn
What: Jazzy Beats ft Jai Jhirwal
Where: AIR - An Ivory Region, III Floor, Club Road, Punjabi Bagh
When: September 10
Timing: 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Pink Line)
Entry: Free
#ArtAttack
What: The Patience of Ordinary Things
Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, D-53, Defence Colony
When: August 29 to September 23
Timing: 10am to 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Trial Ball ft Angad Singh Ranyal
Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram
When: September 10
Timing: 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Janmashtami Utsav
Where: Noida Haat, D-10, Prakash Hospital Marg, Sector 32, Noida
When: September 1 to 10
Timing: 11am to 8.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)
Entry: ₹30