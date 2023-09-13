HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 14
The day of September 14 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
It's quite a happening week, and proving this is the especially curated line-up of events that we have got for you! So, forget #ThrowbackThursday and make new memories using #DelhiJunction
#JustForLaughs
What: Stories That Are Funny (In My Head) ft Badal Sharma
Where: The Comedy Cookie, Second Floor, Vijay Nagar Marg, Hudson Lane
When: September 14
Timing: 5pm
Nearest Metro Station: Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Evam Vadati Pustakam – Manuscripts Tell their Stories
Where: Art Gallery, Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 14 to 28
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#TuneIn
What: Bhakti Sangeet Utsav ft Sawani Mudgal
Where: Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri
When: September 15
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#StepUp
What: Gitanjali ft Gaurie Dwivedi | Odissi Recital
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 14
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#CineCall
What: Seize Printemps
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, 72 KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: September 14
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#FleaSpree
What: The Design Mill
Where: Hyatt Regency, Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place, RK Puram
When: September 14
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Bhikaji Cama Place (Pink Line)
Entry: Free
