HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 16
The day of September 16 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
The weekend is finally here and Saturday is the perfect reason to step out of the house and paint the town red! Wondering where to go? We tell you all about the happening spots. Check it out here and use #DelhiJunction to get featured:
#JustForLaughs
What: Manik Mahna Live
Where: Bailey's Diner, 31, Golf Course Road, Sector 54, Gurugram
When: September 16
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Bhakti Sangeet Utsav ft Rashmi Agarwal
Where: Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri
When: September 15 to 17
Timing: 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#ArtAttack
What: Indiyart
Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road
When: September 16 to 19
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Tumhaare Baare Mein
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 16
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#FleaSpree
What: Conscious Souk Edition 13
Where: Chinmaya Mission, 89 Lodi Estate
When: September 16 & 17
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free