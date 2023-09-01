HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 2
The day of September 2 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Hey Delhiites, what's your Saturday plan? Don't stress if there's none for we are happy to help! Check out how you can make the day exciting:
#CineCall
What: G20 Film Festival | Robe of Gems
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: September 2
Timing: 11am
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line) & JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: I Still Love You ft Madhur Virli
Where: Guftagu Cafe, 34 Main Road, DLF Phase 2, Sector 25, Gurugram
When: September 2
Timing: 5pm
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 2 (Rapid Metro)
Entry: www.insider.in
#TuneIn
What: Zikrr Performing Live
Where: White Oak Cafe, Farm No 4, Silver Oak Farm Road, Anand Anand Gram, Ghitorni
When: September 2
Timing: 8pm
Nearest Metro Station: Ghitorni (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#ArtAttack
What: Glimpses of Santiniketan
Where: Visual Arts Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 1 to 7
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) & Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#Staged
What: Mr. Right
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: September 2
Timing: 7.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line) & Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.indiahabitat.org
#FleaSpree
What: Umang Art & Craft — Silk Expo
Where: Noida Indoor Stadium (Gate No 6), Sector 21, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
When: August 30 to September 11
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Nearest Metro Station: Noida City Centre (Blue Line)
Entry: Free