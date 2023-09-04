News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on September 4

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 04, 2023 01:16 AM IST

The day of September 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Before the long weekend kicks in, it's time to face Monday. Here are all the reasons to help you sail through:

Catch It Live on September 4
#TuneIn

What: Nikhil Bailur

Where: The Piano Man, 32nd Avenue, Sector 15, Gurugram

When: September 4

Timing: 8.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: IFFCO Chowk (Yellow Line)

Entry: www.thepianoman.in

#ArtAttack

What: Emitting the Light

Where: Korean Cultural Centre India, 25-A, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar IV

When: September 1 to October 13

Timing: 9am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)

Entry: Free

#JustForLaughs

What: Gaurav Gupta Live

Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Sri Aurobindo Marg, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas

When: September 4

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

#StepUp

What: Krishna | Dance drama

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: September 4

Timing: 6.30pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

