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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Tuesday, April 14 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, April 14 offers loads for those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art, culture and nightlife. Read on to know what HT City Delhi Junction recommends you!

    Published on: Apr 14, 2026 1:10 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #StepUp

    What: Renaissance 2026

    Gram it: Have you spotted a murmuration of rosy starlings in the sky yet? Here's one that was recently observed by visitors at Kartavya Path. Murmuration a term used for the coordinated and wave-like movements of flocks of birds that resemble a shifting or breathing cloud. This phenomenon is witnessed only twice a year in Delhi ie in March-April and August-September. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)
    Gram it: Have you spotted a murmuration of rosy starlings in the sky yet? Here's one that was recently observed by visitors at Kartavya Path. Murmuration a term used for the coordinated and wave-like movements of flocks of birds that resemble a shifting or breathing cloud. This phenomenon is witnessed only twice a year in Delhi ie in March-April and August-September. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: April 14 & 15

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Before The Silence – Artworks by Bharat Thakur

    Where: The Stainless Gallery, MIRA Corporate Suites, Friends Colony, Mathura Road

    When: April 11 to 20

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)

    #Staged

    What: Ambedkar Aur Gandhi

    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

    When: April 14

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #CineCall

    What: Rencontres du Toit du Monde Series | Alexandra David-Néel – A journey in to Sikkim

    Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate

    When: April 14

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: India Silk Cotton Expo

    Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das, Mandi House

    When: April 14 to 20

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On Tuesday, April 14 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On Tuesday, April 14 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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