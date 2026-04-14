HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Tuesday, April 14 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp
What: Renaissance 2026
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 14 & 15
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Before The Silence – Artworks by Bharat Thakur
Where: The Stainless Gallery, MIRA Corporate Suites, Friends Colony, Mathura Road
When: April 11 to 20
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Ambedkar Aur Gandhi
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
When: April 14
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#CineCall
What: Rencontres du Toit du Monde Series | Alexandra David-Néel – A journey in to Sikkim
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate
When: April 14
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: India Silk Cotton Expo
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das, Mandi House
When: April 14 to 20
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction