HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Tuesday, April 7 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#StepUp
What: Where There is Rādhā, There is Hari – A reimagining of the 12th-century Sanskrit masterpiece Gīta Govinda by Jayadeva Goswami
Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: April 7 & 8
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Narratives in Transit
Where: Gallery Art Positive, F-213 B, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai
When: March 27 to April 27
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: World Health Day | OneHealth Expo 2026
Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: April 7
Timing: 9.30am
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#StepUp
What: Nritya Nāda: An Illustrative Essence in Swara and Tāla
Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road
When: April 7
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Girls Night Out Ft. Shreya Priyam Roy, Swati Sachdeva & Daahab Chishti
Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket
When: April 7
Timing: 8pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Yellow Blossom – Summer Edit
Where: The Ashok, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri
When: April 8
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction