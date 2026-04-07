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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on Tuesday, April 7 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Tuesday, April 7 offers loads for those wanting to explore Delhi-NCR's art, culture and nightlife. Read on to know what HT City Delhi Junction recommends you!

    Published on: Apr 07, 2026 6:00 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #StepUp

    What: Where There is Rādhā, There is Hari – A reimagining of the 12th-century Sanskrit masterpiece Gīta Govinda by Jayadeva Goswami

    Gram it: Blue skies with clouds, as seen over the Yamuna river, captivate shutterbugs on an afternoon in Delhi. But as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), residents could experience rain and thunderstorms today. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)
    Gram it: Blue skies with clouds, as seen over the Yamuna river, captivate shutterbugs on an afternoon in Delhi. But as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), residents could experience rain and thunderstorms today. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

    Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

    When: April 7 & 8

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Narratives in Transit

    Where: Gallery Art Positive, F-213 B, Old MB Road, Lado Sarai

    When: March 27 to April 27

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Qutab Minar (Yellow Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: World Health Day | OneHealth Expo 2026

    Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: April 7

    Timing: 9.30am

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #StepUp

    What: Nritya Nāda: An Illustrative Essence in Swara and Tāla

    Where: CD Deshmukh Auditorium, India International Centre (IIC), Lodhi Road

    When: April 7

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Girls Night Out Ft. Shreya Priyam Roy, Swati Sachdeva & Daahab Chishti

    Where: Hideout Comedy Club, 1 PVR Anupam Complex, Saket

    When: April 7

    Timing: 8pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Yellow Blossom – Summer Edit

    Where: The Ashok, 50, Niti Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri

    When: April 8

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Lok Kalyan Marg (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On Tuesday, April 7 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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