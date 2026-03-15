HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live this Sunday, March 15 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies Gram it: The many colours of Delhi's spring have got a touch of yellow now! As clouds hover Central Park in Connaught Place, this tree with yellow leaves stands tall with proof of the same. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT)

What: AJU Matsuri – Japanese Street Food, Anime Merch & Handcrafted Goods

Where: AJU Hinode, Basement Banquet Hall, Sector 15, Gurugram

When: March 15

Timing: 11am to 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#ArtAttack

What: Pancha Tattva – Material Matters (Curator: Ankon Mitra)

Where: Gallery Kolkata, E-46, Greater Kailash II

When: March 15 to April 19

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#DelhiTalkies

What: Comic Con Gurugram

Where: Gymkhana Club, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: March 14 & 15

Timing: 11am

Entry: www.district.in

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#LitTalk

What: Storytelling Through Cook Books

Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

When: March 15

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

#CineCall

What: Habitat International Film Festival (HIFF) | It Was Just An Accident (Director: Jafar Panahi)

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: March 15

Timing: 6pm

Entry: Free (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#LitTalk

What: Indie Comix Fest

Where: Goethe-Institut/Max Muller Bhavan, KG Marg, Connaught PLace

When: March 15

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#FleaSpree

What: Odisha Parba 2026

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium (Gate No 14), Lodhi Road

When: March 13 to 15

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

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