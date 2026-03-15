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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live this Sunday, March 15 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Sunday, March 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Mar 15, 2026 12:37 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #DelhiTalkies

    Gram it: The many colours of Delhi's spring have got a touch of yellow now! As clouds hover Central Park in Connaught Place, this tree with yellow leaves stands tall with proof of the same. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT)
    Gram it: The many colours of Delhi's spring have got a touch of yellow now! As clouds hover Central Park in Connaught Place, this tree with yellow leaves stands tall with proof of the same. (Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT)

    What: AJU Matsuri – Japanese Street Food, Anime Merch & Handcrafted Goods

    Where: AJU Hinode, Basement Banquet Hall, Sector 15, Gurugram

    When: March 15

    Timing: 11am to 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Pancha Tattva – Material Matters (Curator: Ankon Mitra)

    Where: Gallery Kolkata, E-46, Greater Kailash II

    When: March 15 to April 19

    Timing: 11am to 7pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Comic Con Gurugram

    Where: Gymkhana Club, Sector 29, Gurugram

    When: March 14 & 15

    Timing: 11am

    Entry: www.district.in

    Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Storytelling Through Cook Books

    Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram

    When: March 15

    Timing: 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)

    #CineCall

    What: Habitat International Film Festival (HIFF) | It Was Just An Accident (Director: Jafar Panahi)

    Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: March 15

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: Free (Register here)

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #LitTalk

    What: Indie Comix Fest

    Where: Goethe-Institut/Max Muller Bhavan, KG Marg, Connaught PLace

    When: March 15

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Odisha Parba 2026

    Where: Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium (Gate No 14), Lodhi Road

    When: March 13 to 15

    Timing: 11am to 9pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

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    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live This Sunday, March 15 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live This Sunday, March 15 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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