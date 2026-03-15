HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live this Sunday, March 15 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram
Sunday, March 15 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!
#DelhiTalkies
What: AJU Matsuri – Japanese Street Food, Anime Merch & Handcrafted Goods
Where: AJU Hinode, Basement Banquet Hall, Sector 15, Gurugram
When: March 15
Timing: 11am to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Pancha Tattva – Material Matters (Curator: Ankon Mitra)
Where: Gallery Kolkata, E-46, Greater Kailash II
When: March 15 to April 19
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Comic Con Gurugram
Where: Gymkhana Club, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: March 14 & 15
Timing: 11am
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Storytelling Through Cook Books
Where: Museo Camera, Shri Ganesh Mandir Marg, DLF Phase IV, Sector 28, Gurugram
When: March 15
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Phase 1 (Rapid Metro)
#CineCall
What: Habitat International Film Festival (HIFF) | It Was Just An Accident (Director: Jafar Panahi)
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: March 15
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#LitTalk
What: Indie Comix Fest
Where: Goethe-Institut/Max Muller Bhavan, KG Marg, Connaught PLace
When: March 15
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#FleaSpree
What: Odisha Parba 2026
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium (Gate No 14), Lodhi Road
When: March 13 to 15
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction