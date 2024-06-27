HT City Friday Jam Season 9: Khusro's Sufi mehfil moved Gurugram

"Pehle hi garmi thi, humne aur bada di. Dilli, thoda dance kar lete hai saath mein,” said Shreyash Tiwari, lead singer of the band Khusro to a packed auditorium. Lead singer of Khusro, the band, who performed Sufi songs such as Sanu Ek Pal Chain, Chand Sifarish, Dama Dam Mast Qalandar and Jugni, at HT City Friday Jam Season 9.(Photo: HTBS)

Last Friday saw NCR gather to groove to the band’s stellar beats at HT City & CyberHub Friday Jam presented by Cantabil.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

The 10-piece band upped the ante for music lovers with Sufi tunes and some shayari, making it an unforgettable evening for Sufi connoisseurs. Even the muggy weather couldn’t dampen the excitement as Gurugrammers assembled at the venue waited with baited breath for the evening’s performance.

"What binds us as a band is unity and conviction; aapko apne pe kitna bharosa hai ki aap kar jaaoge. Live band ka sole purpose sirf dance karana nahin hai. Aapko pehle audience ke dil mein jhaankna padega, unka emotion baahar nikalna padega." Shreyash Tiwari, Frontman, Khusro

And fans were rewarded well for the wait, as they were treated to goosebump-inducing songs such as Sanu Ek Pal Chain (Raid, 2018), Chand Sifarish (Fanaa, 2006), Dama Dam Mast Qalandar, Jugni (Cocktail, 2012), Khwaja Mere Khwaja (Jodhaa Akbar, 2008) and many more classics, each of which was followed by huge rounds of applause.

It was a packed auditorium as audiences swayed along to the Sufi notes of Khusro at HT City Friday Jam.(Photo: HTBS)

“What binds us as a band is unity and conviction; aapko apne pe kitna bharosa hai ki aap kar jaaoge. Live band ka sole purpose sirf dance karana nahin hai,” said Tiwari, adding “Aapko pehle audience ke dil mein jhaankna padega, unka emotion baahar nikalna padega.”

"I am a huge fan of Sufi nights and I loved the intensity that Khusro brought to the genre at HT City Friday Jam." Neha Rana, HR Consultant

The highlight of the evening was the band’s performance of the crowd favourite, Kun Faya Kun, from the film Rockstar (2011), which saw concertgoers turn on the flashlights on their phones as they sang in unison and swayed with their hands in the air.

"For both my wife and me, Sufi music signifies inner peace. Some days, one feels low and that’s where it comes to our rescue." Vivek Sharma, IT Consultant

Speaking about the experience of playing to a packed venue, he shared, “The best part of the crowd at HT Friday Jam was ki aapko bahut zyada unhein push nahi karna padta, to connect with your music. They just groove along with you.”

Story by Naina Arora

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction