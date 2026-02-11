Imtiaz Ali and Divya Dutta light up 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav at an evening celebrating theatre, arts, and Delhi

Once in love with Delhi, always in love with Delhi! Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s formative years in the Capital, while being a student at Delhi University, were deeply dedicated to theatre. Visiting the National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House for his session in conversation with musician Pankaj Jeena, he reflected on how surreal it felt to return to this mecca of theatre.

At the Mahotsav, Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali returned to NSD, revisiting his Delhi years, theatre roots and the journey of becoming himself.

“Today, when I entered NSD, the thought in my head was how have I become a part of this club. Have all of these people really come to listen to me speak. I was sitting in the director’s office and recalling that back in the day it wasn’t even possible for me to get entry into this office. It’s always a surreal feeling to be here,” said the 54-year-old.

Nostalgia hit hard as Imtiaz said, “One thing I remember the most is being a junior or a flunky. I used to roam around here, sit near this neem tree and every time biggies like acting coach Barry John used to pass by, I used to think that I should fall on their feet so that maybe they take me in their group. But, never found the courage! I used to see actors perform and get paid in actor-director Ranjit Kapoor’s plays, and would wonder, ‘Wow, actors ko paisa bhi milta hai!’”

Recalling his early days at Mandi House, Imtiaz spoke of trying to fit into what he saw as its “intellectual” theatre ecosystem. “I always tried to fit in… I used to practise how to become an intellectual,” he said, adding that he soon realised “it is better for me to be myself (laughs).”

He also fondly remembered his contemporaries at NSD. “Manoj Bajpayee, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Piyush Mishra, Gajraj Rao, Shoojit Sircar… we used to rehearse together, and I’m missing them right now,” he said.

As the session concluded, Imtiaz told HT City that the “energy of young people creating artistic expression when the way ahead is unclear” continues to move him. “I was one of them. I am one of them. And will always be,” he says. Reflecting on present-day Delhi, he adds, “People express themselves freely here. Delhi thrives on dispute. Opposing points of view are tolerated, even encouraged.”

Actor Divya Dutta on the magic of theatre, emotional storytelling and finding connection through performance