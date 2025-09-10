India Hockey Men's Team wins Asia Cup 2025: Goal is to recreate history by winning World Cup after 50 years

The jubilation among the Indian Men's Hockey Team is as high today as it was at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir. When the players lifted the 2025 Hockey Asia Cup, after a 4-1 win over South Korea, it left not just the live stadium audience but the entire country cheering with enthusiasm. But this ins't all for the team has its eyes set on something bigger. Indian Hockey Men's team celebrates their win after defeating South Korea in the final of Asia Cup 2025, which took place in Bihar last week. (Photo: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI)

“Asia Cup jeetna humara bahut bada goal tha kyunki hum World Cup mein qualifiers ke through nahi par Asian Champions ki tarah jaana chahte thay,” says Manpreet Singh, mid-fielder, adding, “Yeh trophy jeet kar zyada confidence mila hai poori team ko, World Cup jeetne ka. 2020 Tokyo Olympics mein we created history by winning an Olympic medal after 41 years, and now we want to recreate history by winning the World Cup (next year) after 50 years!”

Now, having stamped their authority as the fourth time Asian Champions – since 1982 – and booked a direct ticket to the 2026 Hockey World Cup, the Indian players are marching forth like men with a mission. The Man of the Match in the final, Dilpreet Singh, shares, “We really wanted to win the trophy in front of our own crowd and we are proud that we have brought joy to the supporters of Indian Hockey. Jab apne homeground mein aap apne logon ke saame khelte hain toh bahut boost milta hai.”

When the stage is grand, it’s natural to get it on the nerves. But for team India, forward player Sukhjeet Singh, who gave India the dream start with a first-minute strike, shares, “Hum bahut confidence ke saath first half break mein gaye thhe. We were leading in the game and could feel we are very close to the trophy and the World Cup qualification. Harmanpreet (captain) paaji’s words helped us stay grounded as he told us, ‘Lead ke baare mein mat socho, aage ki game aise khelo jaise score 0-0 par hai’. To never give up and never let the opposition make a comeback into the game has always been the motto of our team. Hum issi approach ke saath aage bhi khelenge aur World Cup mein jayenge.”