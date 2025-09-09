Indian Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh on Asia Cup win: We dedicate our win to flood victims across the country

For the team that has recently made India win the Hockey Asia Cup 2025, after eight years, the triumph carries a lot more meaning that just a sporting achievement. It’s a glimmer of hope amid the sombre last few weeks of flood fury that has devastated several parts of India. “We, as a unit, would like to dedicate this win to the people of India who are currently facing the devastating aftermath of the floods,” says Harmanpreet Singh, captain of the team. Hockey team's captain Harmanpreet Singh thanks the cheering crowd at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir Sports Complex.(Photo: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI)

“Winning the Asia Cup after eight long years, and that too on the home soil is a moment of immense pride for all of us... But our hearts go out to the (flood) victims and their families,” says the 29-year-old, adding, “I salute the Indian Army, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), rescue volunteers and frontline workers who are helping the victims and working tirelessly rehabilitate our beautiful states.”

Sharing how months of preparation and a strong mindset went into leading the team into the Asia Cup win, Harmanpreet says: “This victory is just the result of months of hard work, discipline, and our unity as a group. The credit goes to each and every member of the team.”

But, it's not just the Asia Cup win that the team is celebrating. The victory has also brought the team closer to the dream of winning the World Cup next year, giving them a direct entry to the tournament. Harmanpreet shares, “Securing our qualification for the FIH World Cup 2026 through this victory is the most important milestone here. We are determined to carry this momentum forward and are fully focused on the goal of reclaiming the World Cup title — a dream that has remained unfulfilled for over five decades.”

