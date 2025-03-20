International Day of Happiness: India's hockey stars experience joy amid Nature at Delhi's Lodhi Gardens

On International Day of Happiness (March 20), the Indian hockey men’s and women’s team members share how they found joy and tranquility when HT City took them for Nature bathing at Lodhi Gardens in Delhi. Soaking in the beautiful sight of the vibrant Bougainvillea flowers, and surrounded by lush greens as well as historic tombs, these sports stars couldn't help admit how this outing brought them the much-needed joy in their otherwise rigorous regime both on and off the field! (Left to Right) Indian hockey national team players Hardik Singh, Salima Tete, Manpreet Singh, Jyoti Rumavat, Vaishnavi Phalke, Sushila Chanu, Jugraj Singh, Deepika Kumari, Harmanpreet Singh, and Jarmanpreet Singh.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

#VillageVibes

“This is what happiness is for me,” says Harmanpreet Singh, captain of Indian men’s hockey team, while sitting amid the calm of Nature. “Jab apne gaon mein hote hain tab ek alag sukoon aur khushi milti hai… the same happiness is what I experienced at Lodhi Gardens. When playing for India, we are almost always on the road or in camps – to train for one tournament or another – but the stopover at this garden has brought me such a relief. Aisi jagah par sab kuchh jaise thahhar sa jata hai, and this is the very reason why one finds peace and joy amid Nature.”

Conquering calmness

Salima Tete, captain of the women’s hockey team, shares how Nature plays a vital role in shaping a sportsperson’s mindset especially during high-pressure situations on the field. “Hum log poore India ki umeedon ko lekar field par utarte hain. This duty often brings with it a lot of pressure and stress. Lekin jab aap Nature ke beech mein hote hain toh andar se ek khushi milti hai aur sochne ka ek alag tareeka milta hai. I get more clarity and I'm able to draw calmness whenever I’m with Nature, which gives me strength to prepare myself for moments of pressure on the field.”

Happiness is teamwork!

Deepika Kumari, India’s drag-flick specialist, feels there is no greater happiness than enjoying the fruits of success with one’s team. “Being at this beautiful garden feels nice because I have my team with me. We haven’t enjoyed such a day out together since long… Hum sabne saath mein women’s hockey ke liye bahut mehnat kari hai, aur aaj humari team ko jo recognition aur pyar mil raha hai, usse zyada khushi kya ho sakti hai humare liye!”

The hockey players didn't just stroll around Lodhi Garden, but also soaked in the rich historic vibe of the place amid its lush greens; on their first-ever visit to this part of Delhi during the spring season. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Therapeutic bougainvillea

For defender Jyoti Rumawat, the first sight of Bougainvillea flowers was an experience she’ll always treasure. “The Bougainvillea flowers have made me realise how beautiful Nature can be. Yahan aake dil mein aisi feeling aa rahi hai jaise match jeetne ke baad aati hai. It's so colourful and bright all around... Ab jab bhi mujhe match ki zyada tension hogi, tab main yeh memory yaad karke thoda relax feel karne ki koshish karungi.”

Joy of Little Things

Jarmanpreet Singh, the defender in the men’s team, emphasises how it's important for human being to find happiness in little things that we often overlook in life. “All of us should give a lot of attention and importance to our mental health. Positive vibes aur khushi ke liye bahut door dekhne ki zaroorat nahi (No need to look far for positive vibes and happiness). Also, we should not rely on others to teach us how to be happy. Choti choti cheezon mein se khushiyan le sakte hain. We can find joy in playing with animals, being with plants, and almost every little thing around us,” adds Singh.

The hockey stars’ first trip to Lodhi Gardens proved to be a refreshing escape, and allowed them to unwind from their hectic schedule ahead of the next training camp and tournament.(Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

Happiness is improvement

For midfielder Hardik Singh, there is plenty to learn from the ever-changing Nature: “For a sportsperson, it’s very important to understand that we must change with times, and when we realise this then it helps us get closer to happiness and peace. Humare aas paas sab kuch badalta rehta hai kudrat mein, jis se hum seekh sakte hain ki khudko kaise improve karna hai. Just like Nature, we should also continuously work on ourselves. Jab aap apne aap pe kaam karte ho toh aapka dil aur dimaag dono khushi mehsoos karte hain (When you work on yourself, then both your heart and mind experience happiness).”

A tick in to-do list

Midfielder Manpreet Singh couldn’t contain his joy on being able to step away from a packed schedule to experience a different side of Delhi, during this outing. “We’ve been to Delhi so many times for several games in the past. Lodhi Garden ke bare mein bahut suna bhi tha, lekin kabhi dekh nahi paye thhe,” he confesses, adding, “I’m happy we got a chance to come here alongwith my teammates. Waise jab bhi hum dilli aate hain tab Moolchand ke paranthe kha kar dilli ki feel lete hain (Whenever in Delhi, we feel the vibe of the city by gorging at Moolchand Parantha). But, this is a totally new experience!”

