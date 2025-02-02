Amrit Udyan opens at Rashtrapati Bhavan today: Delhi gets its annual floral elixir!

When spring knocks at Delhi’s door, almost every flora lover in the Capital feels the calling to head to the expansive gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan, named Amrit Udyan (former Mughal Gardens). The gates to this vibrant and sensory experience, open today! What will instantly catch the fancy of visitors are the breathtaking tulips and enchanting roses. “Our effort remains to plant seasonal flowers,” shares Avneesh Banswal, horticulturist in-charge of the gardens, adding that the rains this time were both a boon and a bane. More than fifty thousand tulips are planted this year, to adorn the precincts of the Rashtrapati Bhavan where the Amrit Udyan exists. (Photo: Manoj Verma/HT)

“As part of Amrit Udyan, the Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav (March 6 to 9) will showcase the cultural heritage and traditions of southern India,” says Navika Gupta, deputy press secretary to the President.

What To Know Before Visiting:

Spread over 15 acres: This year, there are 140 species of roses and 85 other flower varieties, including 10 species of tulips (50,000 planted this year)

Different segments: include Bal Vatika, Plumeria Garden, Banyan Grove, Bonsai Garden, Central Lawn, Long Garden, Circular Garden

Grab a bite: Food court and MITTI Cafe (operated by differently abled)

Udyan will remain closed on: February 5, 20, 21, and March 14

Are you keen to spot a scenic VIBGYOR at Amrit Udyan but don't know where to start? Here’s a rainbow-themed curated walk for all the flora fans heading to the Rashtrapati Bhavan this spring:

VIOLET

The stock flowers, available in a variety of colours, are adding a violety touch to the beauty of the Circular Garden.

INDIGO

Admire deep blue Petunias potted in the Vertical Gardens located along the Long Gardens.

BLUE

Among the birds of the gardens, the blue peacocks add glory to the rich flora. If you are lucky, you might catch them showing off their plumes!

GREEN

The cactus section includes several thorny species and is a must-visit to admire the beauty of the succulents.

YELLOW

The yellow tulips swaying with the air, in the Central Lawn, make for an interesting visual when seen against the backdrop of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Does this infuse a nostalgia of yesteryear in your mind?

ORANGE

The fiery-hued marigolds in the Circular Garden are a sight to behold

RED

An all-time favourite, the red roses, in the Long Garden, are sure to compel lovebirds and Nature lovers to take a pause.

Catch It Live

What: Amrit Udyan

Where: Rashtrapati Bhavan (Gate 35)

When: February 2 to March 30 (Mondays closed)

Timing: 10am to 6pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow and Violet Lines)

