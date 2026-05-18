International Museum Day: Here’s how Delhi is set to celebrate this Monday

‘Monday closed’ is often mentioned on the bulletin boards of most museums across Delhi-NCR. But today, it’s going to be different as there is no space for Monday blues due to International Museum Day (May 18) celebrations planned in the Capital. At the National Museum in Delhi, themed walks are gaining popularity and will mark the International Museum Day celebrations today. (Photo: Instagram/nmnewdelhi)

Walk through the museum

At the National Museum, visitors are getting to step into a world of stories, art, history, and creativity. On the planner are exciting walkthroughs and creative sessions (11.30am to 8pm) that promise an inspirational day full of discoveries. From exploring the museum as a cultural sanctuary to learning about the contribution of Harappan Civilisation in shaping the world and India’s ceramic traditions, there is a gamut of themes to choose from. Some of these walks, such as Itihasology’s Night at the Museum, are already pre-booked due to their popularity. Eric Chopra, co-conductor of this walk, informs, “We can’t accommodate more than 100 people, and from the event that happened last month, we already have a waiting list of more than 1,000 people who wanted to join in! Those who will be walking with us today, we will be taking them across the Harappan Civilisation, reach the Bronze Gallery, talk about sculptures of Shiva and conclude at the Miniature Art Gallery, telling them about the history of the museum and giving some quintessential takeaway postcards.”

Watch artists come alive in 3D

Discovering new facts about the old is not the only agenda at museums today as dialogues around art and a 3D light-sound show will take centre stage at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), near India Gate. Director general Sanjeev Kishor Goutam shares, “The panel discussion will have art curators and artists talk on this year’s theme of the celebrations, that is Museums Uniting a Divided World... In the evening, from 7pm onwards, there will be a spectacular 3D Projection Mapping Show on the facade of the Jaipur House building. It is free for everyone to attend, and will showcase the importance and lives of the nine masters, including Rabindranath Tagore and Amrita Sher-Gil, whose works we have displayed at the gallery. The idea is to make the museum an exciting experiential space, so that the visitors don’t just walk in and see what is old.”

Charm of puppetry

The culturally inclined can even look forward to sit back and enjoy a traditional puppet show, Jack and the Beanstalk, by artist Manish Ram Sachdeva, at 11.30am. This act will take place at Meghdoot-III, Sangeet Natak Akademi (SNA) in Mandi House, and shall throw the spotlight on Indian handcrafted puppets. It’s sure to bring your child-like enthusiasm back, as you get to experience a vibrant celebration of India’s performing arts alongside witnessing the inauguration of a virtual museum.

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