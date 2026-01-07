IPS Robin Hibu shares his story after viral speech leaves netizens emotional: Aap humare Hindustan ko nahi jante

The incident has though reopened old wounds, and reminded many of the quiet prejudices among fellow Indians that still surface time and again, but amid the sadness is a faint yet powerful ray of hope that this online video shows while proving how powerful words are that can heal the deepest of wounds. In the clip, Robin speaks about India not as lines on a map, but as an idea held together by people, cultures, and shared belonging in a voice that is calm, with a message that is unwavering. “Going to schools and colleges around the country and talking to young students about our India is a cause very deeply rooted in my heart. This video was recorded at a session held at a school in East Delhi, about two years back. It has suddenly gone viral and I have been seeing people take it with so much love and warmth that it makes me feel optimistic. Yes, it breaks all of our hearts to see incidents like what happened in Dehradun but I continue to be hopeful that if we can create awareness then we will be able to eliminate such unfortunate incidents as there will be more aware citizens who would intervene.”

Dressed in his uniform, holding his head high with pride, he recalls how people would say “Tum Hindustani jaisa dikhta nahi hai”, and how he would respond: “Aap humare Hindustan ko nahi jante”. These words are from a two-year old public speech of IPS officer Robin Hibu, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, and have resurfaced now to touch hearts via a social media post that has garnered more than five million views so far. The relevance of this short video seems to see new light in the recent days following the death of a young student Anjel Chakma in Dehradun — who hailed from Tripura and succumbed to a stab injury when attacked for objecting to racial slurs hurled at him — grief and anger have hung heavy among many since then.

Robin, who hails from the Apatani tribe in Arunachal Pradesh, has served the nation in uniform for decades. But away from it, he says, he has faced the kind of casual discrimination that often goes unnoticed. “Right from I was a student at the JNU, when I used to treated like an outsider at flea markets in Delhi till today, I have had people look at me differently. As someone not from India. When not in uniform people ask me where are you from, you do not look Indian. But I never used to take it personally. It was instead an opportunity to pass on a message. I have always carried a map of India with me and I show it proudly to anyone who questions my identity and tell them look our India is such a mosaic of diversity. Look this is Punjab, this is Assam, Arunachal, Bihar and they would soften and instantly I could see a change in their eyes,”

For Robin, dwelling on division is never the answer. What matters more is unity—and it must begin early. “Awarness starts from the youth, or we call the Gen Z. They are the future and we need to do more at school and college level. The best way to do that is through an osmosis of culture, emotional integration. We need to start visiting each others homes and states. We should have more youngsters visiting North East and North Easterns coming to other states. We would like to have bhangra, Bharatanatyam in the North East at our cultural festivals like Ziro music fest. Social media is a very important tool if we want to capture unity and diversity and spread this message amongst the youngsters. There should be awareness drives at youth camps like NCC, NSS, Scout, guide youth camps all over the country.”

He signs off with words that linger, tender and resolute, like a reminder India desperately needs right now. “Bharat maa ke phool hain hum sab.. small eyes like me, lungi waala tau from Haryana, Satsriakal from pagdi waala Punjabi, Vanakkam from Tamil Nadu, we are different colours of mother India and i am really proud and happy that we are getting better and hopefully can grow as one nation.”

