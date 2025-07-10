Kal flooding aaj earthquake: Delhiites start viral meme fest on social media; here's what to do as per NDRF guidelines

Just as Delhiites were drying off from the overnight downpour on Wednesday (July 9), Mother Nature tossed in another surprise — a 4.4 magnitude earthquake that shook the Capital at exactly 9.06am today, Thursday (July 10)! Yes, that snooze button did not stand a chance today as residents across Delhi NCR woke up to shaking beds, water bottles, and the OG earthquake detectors — desi ceiling fans. And if not these, then the flurry of endless (and hilarious!) memes. Users on X (formerly Twitter) flooded timelines with hilarious memes about Delhi NCR facing heavy rains, flooding, pollution, and now an earthquake.(Photos: X)

The epicentre was reported in Jhajjar (Haryana). While no casualties have been reported so far, the tremors certainly made themselves felt across Delhi-NCR. Interestingly, Delhi falls under Seismic Zone 4, marked as high-risk for moderate to severe quakes. So there's no surprise about the seismic plates having their shake.

Social media, of course, had a field day. While some downplayed the tremor as “too light,” others vented their frustration at the ongoing weather rollercoaster. One user summed it up: “First the rain, now earthquake?" Another joked, "Delhi mein final destination vibes."

In response, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) dropped a reminder of its Drop-Cover-Hold mantra.

Here’s a quick recap of the golden rule during an earthquake:

During tremors

Stay calm.

Take shelter under a sturdy table.

Cover your head with one hand, hold the table with the other.

Do NOT use elevators.

Once the shaking stops, step outside — away from buildings, poles, trees, or bridges.

In a vehicle

Park in an open area and wait it out.

Post-quake survival tips

Avoid damaged buildings. Use stairs, not lifts.

If trapped, don’t light a match. Cover your mouth, tap on walls or pipes, or use a whistle to alert rescuers.

Before disaster strikes

Consult a structural engineer.

Fix wall cracks and secure heavy objects on lower shelves.

Keep an emergency kit and exit plan ready — always.

Let’s face it, in Delhi, even your morning chai needs a contingency plan. And when all else fails, here's our pick of the memes from X (formerly Twitter) to get you through this "deadly combo" of Delhi playing "natural disaster bingo".

And if, like so many others who didn't feel the tremors, you're feeling FOMO— here's a tip on how to beat others the next time an earthquake strikes:

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction