Kal flooding aaj earthquake: Delhiites start viral meme fest on social media; here's what to do as per NDRF guidelines
The earthquake today in Delhi led X users to make viral memes, even as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) dropped a reminder of its golden rules. Read.
Just as Delhiites were drying off from the overnight downpour on Wednesday (July 9), Mother Nature tossed in another surprise — a 4.4 magnitude earthquake that shook the Capital at exactly 9.06am today, Thursday (July 10)! Yes, that snooze button did not stand a chance today as residents across Delhi NCR woke up to shaking beds, water bottles, and the OG earthquake detectors — desi ceiling fans. And if not these, then the flurry of endless (and hilarious!) memes.
The epicentre was reported in Jhajjar (Haryana). While no casualties have been reported so far, the tremors certainly made themselves felt across Delhi-NCR. Interestingly, Delhi falls under Seismic Zone 4, marked as high-risk for moderate to severe quakes. So there's no surprise about the seismic plates having their shake.
Social media, of course, had a field day. While some downplayed the tremor as “too light,” others vented their frustration at the ongoing weather rollercoaster. One user summed it up: “First the rain, now earthquake?" Another joked, "Delhi mein final destination vibes."
In response, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) dropped a reminder of its Drop-Cover-Hold mantra.
Here’s a quick recap of the golden rule during an earthquake:
During tremors
- Stay calm.
- Take shelter under a sturdy table.
- Cover your head with one hand, hold the table with the other.
- Do NOT use elevators.
- Once the shaking stops, step outside — away from buildings, poles, trees, or bridges.
In a vehicle
- Park in an open area and wait it out.
- Post-quake survival tips
- Avoid damaged buildings. Use stairs, not lifts.
- If trapped, don’t light a match. Cover your mouth, tap on walls or pipes, or use a whistle to alert rescuers.
Before disaster strikes
- Consult a structural engineer.
- Fix wall cracks and secure heavy objects on lower shelves.
- Keep an emergency kit and exit plan ready — always.
Let’s face it, in Delhi, even your morning chai needs a contingency plan. And when all else fails, here's our pick of the memes from X (formerly Twitter) to get you through this "deadly combo" of Delhi playing "natural disaster bingo".
And if, like so many others who didn't feel the tremors, you're feeling FOMO— here's a tip on how to beat others the next time an earthquake strikes: