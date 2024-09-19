Lav Kush Ramlila 2024 returns with a star-studded cast

It’s one of the Capital’s most looked-forward-to events. And this year, the spectacular Lav Kush Ramlila at Red Fort, themed after the Shri Rameshwaram Dham Temple, is getting bigger and better. Many celebs and ministers will come together on stage for the production, which will start from October 3(Photo: Raj K Raj/ HT)

While TV star Himanshu Soni will play Shri Ram, Samiksha Bhatnagar will essay the role of Sita, and famous screen villain Nimai Bali will be seen as Ravan.

Also, in addition to politicos Vijendra Gupta and Brijesh Goyal taking up other central roles, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will regale the audience with songs and bhajans. Singer Shankar Sahney will also be a part of the celebrations.

“For the first time, we will stage a sci-fi musical leela with 4D technology,” shares Arjun Kumar, president, Lav Kush Ramlila.

Invites have also been extended to President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and PM Narendra Modi.

Like last year, when actor Kangana Ranaut made history to be the first woman to set the effigy of Ravan ablaze on Vijayadashami, organisers are considering having a Bollywood star grace the occasion this year, too.