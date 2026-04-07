Limbless para archer Payal on winning gold: Yeh medal toh bas shuruat hai... I want to achieve big for India!

A quadruple amputee and the world’s first limbless archer, Payal Nag is no longer just another para archer. The 18-year-old has risen beyond the realms of possibility and created history by winning a gold medal in the women’s compound open individual event at the recent World Archery Para Series in Bangkok, a first for India. Para archer Payal Nag beat World No 1 Sheetal Devi to win gold in women’s compound open at World Archery Para Series in Bangkok. (Photo: X)

In an all-Indian showdown, the Odisha-born archer even beat her compatriot Sheetal Devi who is unarguably regarded as the best para archer in the world at present! Without flinching even once, Payal exudes confidence and strong will, as she shares: “Yeh medal toh kuchh bhi nahi hai, bas shuruat hai. Medal lene ke thodi der baad hi main bhool bhi gayi thi ki maine kuchh jeeta hai. Abhi toh mujhe bahut aage jaana hai. I want to achieve big things for India and nothing will be bigger than a gold at the next Paralympics.”

Payal, whose father is a mason, burst onto the para archery scene and grabbed attention with a silver medal finish at the Khelo India Games last year. Since then, her consistent hard work has shown results that have shattered every glass ceiling as she continues to improve upon herself day after day. “Skills pe toh kaam chalta rehta hai par mind ko bhi fresh rakhna zarrori hai,” she says, adding, “Maine phone use karna bilkul chhod diya hai... Main Reels scroll nahi karti hoon because I shouldn’t lose my focus (from the game).”

Having looked up to Sheetal, ever since she took up the sport, and then going up against the same champ wasn’t easy for this teenager. “It was a special moment,” recalls Payal, adding that it became sweeter when Sheetal pushed her wheelchair to the podium to enable Payal to collect the gold medal while she herself received a silver. “There is a lot I have learnt in life from Sheetal. But, when you compete against your opponent, the friendship stays in the background. Once the competition is over, the bond stays unbreakable,” Payal concludes.

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