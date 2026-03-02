Edit Profile
    Minecraft to Avengers: Holi gets a pop culture twist

    From Captain America’s shield to the pixelated world of Minecraft, shoppers are stocking up for Holi revelry in Delhi’s markets

    Published on: Mar 02, 2026 7:05 AM IST
    By Karan Sethi
    From Captain America’s shield to the pixelated world of Minecraft, superhero and gaming themes are emerging as festive favourites among shoppers stocking up for Holi revelry in Delhi’s markets

    Superhero and gaming themed pichkaris are a popular trend this year. (Photos: Karan Sethi/HT)
    Hero mode: ON! Add a superhero edge to your splash game with Captain America and Iron Man-inspired blasters and battery-operated pichkaris. Price: ₹3,500- ₹5,000
    Game on, gulal on: Battery-operated water guns are a hot pick among young gaming enthusiasts, especially Minecraft fans. Price: ₹1,600
    Rock your Holi jam: Strike the perfect musical note with this guitar-shaped pichkari at your Holi party. Price: ₹600
    Superhero-themed pichkaris are very popular this year. We stocked up earlier this week and within three-four days we’ve sold nearly 250 pieces. Rakesh Gupta, shop owner, Khan Market
    Wear your colours: Sashay into the celebrations in a printed Holi-themed T-shirt that’s as loud as the festival. Price: ₹150
    Young ones are loving the dinosaur-shaped water gun with in-built music that plays when it sprays! Price: ₹450
    I went to Khan Market to buy pichkaris and spotted one in a Minecraft theme. The moment I dropped a picture in my gaming group, everyone insisted we buy them in bulk. Now we’re planning a full-blown Minecraft-themed Holi party. Ratin Chandra, college student
    Level up the water fight: This electric machine gun-shaped pichkari comes with a five-litre capacity, dual outlets and a swirling spray action for maximum impact. Price: ₹6,000
    Aubergine attack: Veggies join the splash squad too. This eggplant-shaped pichkari holds up to four litres of water. Price: ₹400
    .Serious splash business at Sadar Bazar’s bustling wholesale lanes (Photo: Salman Ali/PTI)
    Burst of colour: Don’t just throw gulal, spray it. The Boom Boom Holi colour cylinder creates a dramatic dual-outlet colour blast. Price: ₹7,000
