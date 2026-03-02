Minecraft to Avengers: Holi gets a pop culture twist

From Captain America’s shield to the pixelated world of Minecraft, superhero and gaming themes are emerging as festive favourites among shoppers stocking up for Holi revelry in Delhi’s markets
Superhero-themed pichkaris are very popular this year. We stocked up earlier this week and within three-four days we’ve sold nearly 250 pieces.
Rakesh Gupta, shop owner, Khan Market
I went to Khan Market to buy pichkaris and spotted one in a Minecraft theme. The moment I dropped a picture in my gaming group, everyone insisted we buy them in bulk. Now we’re planning a full-blown Minecraft-themed Holi party.
Ratin Chandra, college student