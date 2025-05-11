Mother's Day Special | Delhi-NCR's sports stars share tales of their mums' grit and determination

On this Mother’s Day, we honour the incredible mothers behind some of Delhi-NCR’s sporting stars. Their relentless love, grit, and sacrifices have shaped these champions. These mothers didn’t just nurture their children but overcame countless challenges to fuel their child’s dreams. Today, we celebrate their invaluable role in creating these star athletes. Indian Hockey player Neha Goyal (L), Paralympian Yogesh Kathuniya (Centre) and Judoka Tulika Maan (R) pose with their mothers.

‘Tu khel, main tere liye mehnat karungi’

Neha Goyal might be a star midfielder on the Indian hockey team, but her success didn’t come easy. Her father couldn’t support the family because of an illness and Neha witnessed her mother Savitri single-handedly running the household and raising three daughters.

“Meri maa ne hum teen betiyon ko akele mehnat karke paala, padhaya aur khada kara,” she says. In the face of severe financial hardship, Savitri worked as a daily wage labourer in foam factories and tyre shops to put food on the table and send her children to school. Neha shares, “Woh cycles pe taar bandha karti thi aur har 100 taar ke unko ₹3 milte thhe. When I used to come back late after hockey training and even after we slept, she would still be doing the same thing.”

She gets emotional thinking about the sacrifices her mum made for her: “I once told her I wanted to play hockey and she told me, ‘Tu jaa khel, main tere liye mehnat karungi, main hamesha tera saath dungi.’ My heart fills up even today when I recall those words.”

Now that the 28-year-old has made a name for herself, what’s her most cherished memory with her mother? “Asian Games (2018) se aane ke baad jab mera swaagat hua, maa was standing with me in the open jeep as people cheered. The happiness on her face summed up everything for me. That was the moment I started playing for,” she replies.

Meanwhile, Savitri, who built her daughters’ future with her bare hands, shares a simple wish: “Main bahut khush hoti hoon meri beti ko dekh ke. Bas sochti hoon aur achha khele aur aage badhe aur isko aur bahut saphalta mile jeevan mein.”

‘Meri maa ko bharosa tha main chal sakunga’

Paralympic discus throw medalist Yogesh Kathuniya was all of nine years old when he developed Guillain-Barré syndrome that limited him to a wheelchair.

Although it was a blow to his family, Yogesh’s mother Meena Devi was determined that her son would walk again. Given the family’s financial condition, physiotherapy was out of the question — but Meena, a homemaker, took it upon herself to become a trained physiotherapist. “Mummy ne uss 9 saal ke ladke ka hausla kabhi nahin tootne diya. Unko pakka bharosa tha ki main chal sakunga. She learned physiotherapy and treated me for five to six years. Slowly, I began getting up from the wheelchair and walking. Eventually, I gained enough strength that I took to sports; Whatever I am today is for her,” shares Yogesh.

Now a two-time Paralympic silver medalist, the 28-year-old is his mother’s pride and joy. Meena says, “Bahut log Yogesh ko galat bolte thhe, tab maine thaan liya tha ki main isko iske paon pe khada karungi. Aaj jab poori duniya mere bete ko naam se janti hai, aur PM isko apne saath khada karke shabashi dete hain, tab lagta hai hum safal hogaye.”

“Ek maa jo apne bachhe ke liye kar sakti hai, uske aage kuchh nahin tik sakta,” Yogesh shares, adding, “Happy Mothers Day to all the beautiful mothers.”

‘Meri Mummy is Lady Singham!’

One glance at Tulika Maan, and you see a strong young woman conquering uncharted territories. India’s lone Judoka at the 2024 Paris Olympics and a Commonwealth Games silver medalist, Tulika owes her strength and resilience to her mother Amrita Singh.

Amrita herself is an Assistant Sub Inspector in the Delhi Police. “All the toughness and strength that has made me a Judoka comes from my mum. Meri mummy Lady Singham hai, she can do it all. When I was little, she used to pick me up from school on a motorcycle, fulfill her police duties and then feed me and put me to bed,” shares Tulika.

Judoka Tulika Maan with her mother Amrita Singh.

A single parent, her mother raised Tulika with a perfect balance of love and toughness. “When needed, she used to be my mom, and when needed, she became my dad. Very early into my life, I used to watch her balance her professional career and raising me. Not once did she ever complain and stood by me as my rock in my journey to get to where I am at today. That subconsciously inspired me to become an independent, strong-willed girl, just like my mom. Which is why I could succeed in my dream to become a Judoka,” adds the young sportsperson.

Her mom shares, “Having seen life’s hardships, I never wanted my child to be dependent on anyone. Even when she was just a little girl, I used to send her off to travel all by herself and raised her in way that teaches her to go up against the world even if there is no one behind her, to make her a strong independent young woman. I also want her to remain grounded and humble, which she already is, and do not praise her too much. Par hoon toh maa, garv toh hoga hi mujhe apni beti par.”

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction