New Delhi Book Fair 2025: Here is everything that you need to know about time, venue, theme and activities

Whether you like reading literary classics or smut, self-help books or snazzy bedtime reads, the New Delhi Book Fair is back to present you with an opportunity to get reading now! And it's not only about reading and buying books. Documentaries, panel discussions, literary analysis, and roundtables are just a few of the other activities to engage in here. New Delhi Book Fair 2025(File Photo: Gokul VS/ HT (For representational purpose only))

Not just for book lovers

With installations, books, movies, and cultural programs, the theme for this year's ultimate book extravaganza is ‘We, the People of India’. The theme celebrates 75 years of the nation's democracy, governance, and equality, in tandem with the 75th Republic Day of India.

“It will promote the 75th year of the Indian Constitution and a celebration of our rich culture, which will be a great learning experience for our young citizens. The book fair will feature more than 1,000 writers, authors and speakers, with more than 600 literary programmes and more than 200 cultural events,” said Yuvraj Malik, director of the National Book Trust (NBT).

The fair is a haven not only for book lovers but for everyone wanting to introduce a little more literature, culture, and slow consumption to their lives.

What to expect

A children's pavilion will have engaging activities like storytelling sessions, workshops, and interactive sessions to foster reading habits among young minds.

An authors' corner will act as a platform for seasoned and emerging writers to engage in talks, panel discussions, and book launches.

Authors and speakers from France, Qatar, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Iran, and Lithuania will be in attendance, promoting cultural exchange and discussions on international literary trends.

To engage the youth, young Indian authors have been selected through a national mentorship program, who will be offered workshops and panels led by experts.

Cultural performances by organisations like Sahitya Kala Parishad and the Song and Drama Division have been curated to showcase the country's rich cultural heritage.

Catch It Live

What: New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

Where: Hall number 2 to 6, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

When: February 1 to 8, 2025

Entry: ₹20 for adults, ₹10 for children, free for students in school uniform and senior citizens (www.nbtindia.gov.in or at the venue)

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court on the Blue Line