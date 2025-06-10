Office ke bahar 10 bande le aaunga: Delhi-based business owner shares horror hiring story and threat; Reddit post viral

Hiring your first employee is stressful enough. But for one Delhi-based man, it turned into a full-blown nightmare. The original poster (OP) u/Prestigious_Cold9315 took to the Delhi subreddit to post his chilling encounter with a job candidate hired through a popular job seeking/application portal. What followed was a no show, a money ask, and a threat. This led OP to seek answers and advice from Reddit users, many of whom offered their own pearls of wisdom. The Delhi-based furniture store owner shared his harrowing ordeal on Reddit (Screengrab: Reddit; Photo: Adobe Stock (For representative purposes only))

A harrowing hiring story

The incident took place at a small family-run furniture store in Delhi. The poster (OP) (setting out to hire an employee for the very first time) recruited someone to handle basic accounting tasks using resource management software, Tally. But what followed, he says, felt like something out of a scammy social media reel.

The candidate didn’t show up on the scheduled joining day, citing health issues. After a delay of about three or four days, he arrived at the store — on a day that the employer wasn’t even present! What's more, he called only to say that he had come to talk. The next day, the man returned, worked briefly, and asked for ₹500, claiming he needed it for an ultrasound.

OP gave him the money, only to then be ghosted for several more days. When contacted again, this employee demanded more money — ₹350 to be exact — claiming it as was the balance for his one day of work (going by an ₹850 dihadi). When refused? He threatened the employer, saying: “Main Jaat hoon. Office ke bahar 10 bande le aaunga kal.”

Safe to say OP took it as a wake up call, seeking advice to mend his hiring ways.

What other Redditors said

Commenters on the post were quick to label the employee a “fraud”, warning against recruiting anyone without comprehensive background checks, vetting the CV, and following up on the reccomendations.

“You my friend ended up hiring a fraud. Anyway he will not do anything. Block him and do your work. Hire someone else and do a proper background check,” shared one user, ad another adviced, “Keeps the call on record next time. File a complaint if he threatens again.” Another suggested a legal recourse: “File a police complaint. Let the police handle this. Get an employment contract in place in future if you don’t.”

Some users also felt that taking a threat for sucha low amount should not be taken so seriously. “Don't think so this person can do much if he's threatening for 350rs. Also, why was he asking for the money if he didn't show up for 3 more days?” commented a user.

Another suggested reporting and flagging off the profile on the hiring portal, naukri.com. “If you can, figure out how to report his profile to naukri. Send him a formal email saying he’s been paid 500 for x number of hours (if he indeed did any work). Let him know his employment is terminated. Let him know, if he treathens you further, ki woh 35rs ke liye 10 bande layega toh wakai gazab hojayega. Formally likh dena that as he didn’t work, he won’t get paid. And him contacting you further will result in your filing a police complaint against him. Bus. Don’t be scared. Barking dogs seldom bite and ig you have cameras? Let him know too. For your protection, you can let the police know if you’re really scared.”

What now?

The employer is now looking into how to report the incident and flag the profile on the job portal. Meanwhile, users continue to offer advice: conduct proper background checks, issue offer letters with clear terms, and — most importantly — never give money casually, even in emergencies.

Whether this threat materialises or not, the post has hit a nerve with small business owners and first-time recruiters across social media — especially those navigating the complex hiring landscape without the cushion of a corporate HR team.

