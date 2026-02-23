Edit Profile
    Old school hits hard as Harbhajan Maan rocks Delhi University @ Mata Sundri College’s Saarang

    Mata Sundri College's Saarang fest featured Punjabi legend Harbhajan Maan who transformed the grounds into a vibrant bhangra party with his iconic songs

    Published on: Feb 23, 2026 12:53 PM IST
    By Karan Sethi
    The grounds of Mata Sundri College turned into a full-blown old-school Punjabi bhangra party on Thursday as Saarang, the annual cultural fest, brought in Punjabi OG Harbhajan Maan. At a time when college fests lean heavily on new-age acts and AI-driven beats, his set felt like a refreshing throwback. For one evening, it was all about dhol, nostalgia and a crowd that proved old school still hits hardest.

    Harbhajan Maan performed on Day 2 of the fest.
    Harbhajan Maan performed on Day 2 of the fest.

    Harbhajan opened with Gallan Goriyan, and the crowd instantly lost it. Nearly 6,000 students broke into spontaneous bhangra circles, turning the lawns into a Punjabi wedding-style dance floor. The joyous chaos peaked when the singer invited students on stage for selfies, only for teachers and faculty to join in, becoming the night’s surprise scene-stealers.

    “When our artiste was revealed, friends from other colleges teased us saying we would be bored. But after I sent them reels from the show, they instantly apologised and had serious FOMO,” laughed Riddhi Batra, a second-year B Com (Hons) student.

    At 60, Maan matched the crowd’s energy step for step, performing hits such as Gidda Heer Geya, Aa Ve Mahi and Akh Larh Gayi. “It felt like a late-2000s party. No unnecessary noise, just music you actually dance to. He was dancing on stage and we were having a full bhangra face-off,” said Shreya Sharma, a first-year BA (Prog) student.

