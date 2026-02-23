Old school hits hard as Harbhajan Maan rocks Delhi University @ Mata Sundri College’s Saarang

The grounds of Mata Sundri College turned into a full-blown old-school Punjabi bhangra party on Thursday as Saarang, the annual cultural fest, brought in Punjabi OG Harbhajan Maan. At a time when college fests lean heavily on new-age acts and AI-driven beats, his set felt like a refreshing throwback. For one evening, it was all about dhol, nostalgia and a crowd that proved old school still hits hardest.
Harbhajan opened with Gallan Goriyan, and the crowd instantly lost it. Nearly 6,000 students broke into spontaneous bhangra circles, turning the lawns into a Punjabi wedding-style dance floor. The joyous chaos peaked when the singer invited students on stage for selfies, only for teachers and faculty to join in, becoming the night’s surprise scene-stealers.
“When our artiste was revealed, friends from other colleges teased us saying we would be bored. But after I sent them reels from the show, they instantly apologised and had serious FOMO,” laughed Riddhi Batra, a second-year B Com (Hons) student.
At 60, Maan matched the crowd’s energy step for step, performing hits such as Gidda Heer Geya, Aa Ve Mahi and Akh Larh Gayi. “It felt like a late-2000s party. No unnecessary noise, just music you actually dance to. He was dancing on stage and we were having a full bhangra face-off,” said Shreya Sharma, a first-year BA (Prog) student.