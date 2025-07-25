Paw-fect trail of devotion: Pet parents are taking their fur babies on pilgrimages, spiritual sojourns

From the dhams in Uttarakhand to the temples in Himachal Pradesh — pet parents are now determined to take their fur babies along on their devotional journeys to these religious trails. From Hemkund Sahib Yatra to Manali’s Hidimba Devi Temple, pet parents are visiting spiritual places but not without their furry buddies.

Take for instance, Canada-based accountant Gundeep Kaur Makkar, whose Shih Tzu, Oreo, came along for the Hemkund Sahib Yatra. A Reel of their spiritual sojourn clocked over 500k views and 43k likes. “We truly believe he was called by the Almighty... and it just felt right to have Oreo with us. We planned everything carefully to ensure his comfort,” she shares.

Gundeep Kaur Makkar took Oreo to Shri Hemkund Sahib and a Reel of their journey went viral with over 500k views and 43k likes.

Backpacks are being packed with pet bowls, leashes, and treats. And there’s also the matter of other logistics. “We ensured all necessary vaccinations, food, leash and bedding,” informs Sumita Saha, a Delhi-based artist-food blogger. Her Beagle, Euro, accompanied her to Almora’s Kasar Devi Temple. “The best part was that we were able to take him inside the temple to seek blessings,” she adds.

Sumita Saha made sure Euro got all necessary vaccines before going to Almora’s Kasar Devi Temple, and carried food, leash and bedding for him.

There’s also the matter of altitude and travel stress. So, Ritul Pranav Saxena, a Noida-based journalism graduate, consulted with a vet before taking his cat, Billu, to Manali’s Hidimba Devi Temple, and also ensured he had appropriate equipment for the rought terrains. “I packed a comfortable harness and leash, dry pet foods, water bottle and bowls, lightweight foldable bed, and paw protectors,” he tells us, adding, “I kept talking to Billu throughout, like a little buddy. It made this pilgrimage unforgettable!”

Lakshita Anand and Copper visited Shri Ambika Devi’s Mandir in Ambala, with carefully curated rest, meal, and hydration plans.

Lakshita Anand, a Faridabad-based college aspirant, took her Dobermann, Copper, along to Ambala's Ambika Devi Mandir: “It was heartwarming to see him being welcomed by others at the temple... This yatra brought us a deep sense of fulfilment and made our bond stronger.”

Story by Aditya Zharotia

