Van Mahotsav or Forest Festival, which is celebrated every year in the first week of July, has found a strong footing in the Capital. Recently, at Bharat Mandapam, an exhibition was held on the same theme. But, the green festivities don’t pause there since residents of NCR have taken up tree planting as a perennial ritual. Converting their weekend hobby into a social media moment, some are throwing seed bombs whereas others are indulging in tree journaling alongside being part of the usual plantation drives. Young Delhiites are making tree planting a year-round movement.

“It’s more than just a green habit, it’s a fun ritual that allows one to reconnect with Nature,” says Sanya Mitra, a second-year student of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), adding, “For me and my friends, now tree planting has become another one of our regular outings. We love being amid the greens during the rains and making our contribution to our city. Recently we lost so many trees during the several windstorms, and that has added momentum to our cause.”

“There’s something about planting in the rain that feels very fulfilling and magical. Our mission is to plant 100 crore trees across the country, and we have already planted over right lakh trees. The monsoon season really brings fresh energy to our work and multiplies the output great folds,” says Rajeev Kumar from the Think Good Foundation (087506 05092). “Every weekend, we organise plantation drives in Greater Noida where nearly 50 volunteers from across NCR come together. Young, college students become a part along and some families arrive along with kids. We even see corporates showing up to bond outdoors, and everyone makes bombs using seed varieties like bamboo, babul, jangal jalebi, papri, and baken. We provide everything that’s required and in turn the volunteers help plant saplings or even water and compost to the ones we’ve already planted. It’s not just about planting trees but a full community experience.”

But that’s not all that Delhiites do, for most ask whether “the tree they plant will be taken care of,” shares Dhirender Sharma, from Delhi Greens (9811330214), adding: “That’s exactly what we take pride in! We ensure no one has to worry. Once a tree is planted, our team follows up regularly to nurture and maintain it. If one wants to volunteer they can either become part of one of our drives or we also have the option for them to invite us to their office complex, or college, school etc where we can conduct one such drive. Anyone can reach out and join us in the initiative.”

And if tree planting is the key word than Deepak Gaur (9313709050) aka Gurugram’s Tree Man can’t keep calm! Having given his mission a fresh social media twist, Deepak tells us: “I wanted to add more to the usual plantation drives and create something that actually connects with today’s generation, people who love photography and social media. That’s how the concept of the Three P’s was born: Plantation, Procurement, and Presentation. First, participants plant a tree and document the moment. Then comes Procurement, where they continue to document the tree’s journey: watering it, caring for it, ensuring it grows. It’s about long-term commitment and not a one-time photo opportunity. Finally, there’s Presentation, where they are supposed to share deeper details like its age, location, and even possible threats like stray animals or human interference. I receive so many emails especially with young professionals and students who are trying to reconnect with Nature.”

