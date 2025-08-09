Raksha Bandhan 2025 | Mirzapur actor Priyanshu Painyuli: Always a deep meaning in rakhis my sisters choose for me

When it’s Raksha Bandhan and actor Priyanshu Painyuli receives a thoughtful, plantable rakhi from his cousin sister, then the world can definitely sit-up and mouth the actor’s viral dialogue, ‘Ye bhi theek hai ‘! On a shopping spree with HTCity, the 36-year-old gets sentimental as he browses through rakhis in the buzzing lanes of Lajpat Nagar’s Central Market. Popular for his portrayal of Robin in the web series, Mirzapur Season 2, the Delhi-born actor talks at length about his strong bond with the Capital, and adds: “I miss having my sisters with me as rakhi shopping here feels special.” Actor Priyanshu Painyuli, popular for his role in Mirzapur, shops with us at Lajpat Nagar's Central Market on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2025. (Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

Priyanshu took his time walking through Lajpat Nagar, stopping frequently to check out the endless variety of rakhis on display.(Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

4 P’s: Pure, Special & Unbreakable

“Every year, the festival takes me back to my childhood with my cousin sisters, Priyanka and Prerna. Back then, we were the 4 P’s — Priyanka, Pallav, Prerna and me, Priyanshu — and we celebrated rakhi like it was more than a festival. Hum dono bhai hamesha super excited hote thay. It was the day we, two brothers and two sisters, were all heart. For us, rakhi was less about ritual and more about celebrating friendship.”

The actor gave us a peek into the thoughtful rakhis he receives from his two cousin sisters every year.(Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

From big rakhis to meaningful ties

His rakhi journey, Priyanshu laughs and shares, has gone from being flashy to meaningful. “As a kid, I loved wearing the biggest rakhi possible so I could show it off. Now, the rakhis my sisters choose always carry deep meaning. Priyanka didi, knowing my love for travel, often sends ones with words like Musafir or organic, plantable rakhis. She says they symbolise her prayers for me to flourish. Prerna, on the other hand, sends rakhis with healing stones for calmness, peace, and good health.”

Rakhi = Special Favours

“Priyanka didi is eight years older, so rakhi was my time to flip the script and get pampered. After the rakhi ceremony, I’d ask her to convince mum about something — like letting me go on a night out with friends,” he grins. “With Prerna, who’s just three years older, it’s always been more like a friendship — we share secrets, crack jokes and it’s easy and effortless between us.”

Priyanshu pauses at a shop in a narrow lane at Lajpat to take a closer look at the traditional rakhis available in plenty.(Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)

‘For My Sisters, I’m Still Pashu Bhai’

Despite his growing fame, Priyanshu insists nothing has changed in their bond. “I know they keep showing my shows and interviews to their friends, but for them, I’m still ‘Pashu bhai’ — the same younger brother they’ve always known. Now that we live in different cities, sending personalised gifts can be tricky. So we have a running joke — Rakhi ka gift pending hai. Whenever we meet, I take them shopping. It’s our way of stretching the celebrations a little longer.”

