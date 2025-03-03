Ramzan in Old Delhi: Experience feasts, cultural tales, and Jama Masjid's breathtaking skyline during heritage walks

When Jama Masjid illuminates under the night sky of Delhi's spring season, it's truly a breathtaking sight!(Photo: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters)

FEAST WITH A VIEW

Imagine experiencing the zaika of Old Delhi with a view of the Jama Masjid in the backdrop. Curating this will be Abu Sufiyan from Tales of City (9220469400). He says, “Ramzan isn't just about breaking the fast — it's about reflection, connection and heritage. Hence, our signature Daastan-e-Khaan will take place this year on a rooftop that overlooks the grand Jama Masjid. It's here that the diners can feast on haleem kebabs and biryani while soaking in the mesmerising view of the mosque, which looks stunning when it illuminates against the night sky.”

A DASTAN OF FLAVOURS

From sizzling kebabs to delightful sweet treats, visitors can indulge in a variety of mouth-watering dishes at some of the iconic eateries of Old Delhi.

If you've experienced a dastangoi performance, trust that this will be nothing like the others for Dastangoi-e-Sehar entails a heritage walk for visitors who wish to experience the food heritage of Old Delhi. "Alongside the lip-smacking food, we will narrate tales behind the curation of these delicacies at various locations, such as in the Kinari Bazaar, Chawri Bazaar, Matia Mahal and others," shares Raghuveer Singh Jadon, from The Delhinama (9773930889). He says that given the love and demand for the walk last year - where they received 35 entries for 20 spots — they have added another walk to cater to those who want to explore old quarters of the city in the Ramzan month.

DINE AT HOMES OF DILLI 6 RESIDENTS

In some of the curated walks, attendees will get a chance to dine with Delhi's well-known artistes, historians, and storytellers who are residents of the Walled City.

Some heritage walk conductors are moving beyond the popular food stops to explore home-cooked food of Old Delhi residents. “Food is only one part of the Ramzan experience,” shares Ramit Mitra, co-founder of DelhiByFoot (9871181775), adding, “We are hosting gatherings where guests will dine with Delhi's well-known artistes, historians, and storytellers. Additionally, we are continuing our popular all-night food walk, From Iftari to Sehri, in the latter half of the month.”

