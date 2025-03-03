Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ramzan in Old Delhi: Experience feasts, cultural tales, and Jama Masjid's breathtaking skyline during heritage walks

ByKaran Sethi
Mar 03, 2025 02:15 PM IST

During Ramzan, Old Delhi's bylanes transform into a food lover's paradise. Here's a lowdown on some popular heritage walks offering exciting tales and flavours.

When Jama Masjid illuminates under the night sky of Delhi's spring season, it's truly a breathtaking sight!(Photo: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters)
When Jama Masjid illuminates under the night sky of Delhi's spring season, it's truly a breathtaking sight!(Photo: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters)

FEAST WITH A VIEW

Imagine experiencing the zaika of Old Delhi with a view of the Jama Masjid in the backdrop. Curating this will be Abu Sufiyan from Tales of City (9220469400). He says, “Ramzan isn't just about breaking the fast — it's about reflection, connection and heritage. Hence, our signature Daastan-e-Khaan will take place this year on a rooftop that overlooks the grand Jama Masjid. It's here that the diners can feast on haleem kebabs and biryani while soaking in the mesmerising view of the mosque, which looks stunning when it illuminates against the night sky.”

A DASTAN OF FLAVOURS

From sizzling kebabs to delightful sweet treats, visitors can indulge in a variety of mouth-watering dishes at some of the iconic eateries of Old Delhi.
From sizzling kebabs to delightful sweet treats, visitors can indulge in a variety of mouth-watering dishes at some of the iconic eateries of Old Delhi.

If you've experienced a dastangoi performance, trust that this will be nothing like the others for Dastangoi-e-Sehar entails a heritage walk for visitors who wish to experience the food heritage of Old Delhi. "Alongside the lip-smacking food, we will narrate tales behind the curation of these delicacies at various locations, such as in the Kinari Bazaar, Chawri Bazaar, Matia Mahal and others," shares Raghuveer Singh Jadon, from The Delhinama (9773930889). He says that given the love and demand for the walk last year - where they received 35 entries for 20 spots — they have added another walk to cater to those who want to explore old quarters of the city in the Ramzan month.

DINE AT HOMES OF DILLI 6 RESIDENTS

In some of the curated walks, attendees will get a chance to dine with Delhi's well-known artistes, historians, and storytellers who are residents of the Walled City.
In some of the curated walks, attendees will get a chance to dine with Delhi's well-known artistes, historians, and storytellers who are residents of the Walled City.

Some heritage walk conductors are moving beyond the popular food stops to explore home-cooked food of Old Delhi residents. “Food is only one part of the Ramzan experience,” shares Ramit Mitra, co-founder of DelhiByFoot (9871181775), adding, “We are hosting gatherings where guests will dine with Delhi's well-known artistes, historians, and storytellers. Additionally, we are continuing our popular all-night food walk, From Iftari to Sehri, in the latter half of the month.”

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On