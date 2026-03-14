Rising heat halts tulips experience for Delhhites, lilies and tuberoses demand rises

Over the past month, Delhi NCR was awash with colour as thousands of tulips bloomed across the city, from Shanti Path to the lawns of Rashtrapati Bhavan, drawing crowds eager to catch a glimpse of the tulip festival. But anyone visiting these gardens now is likely to notice far fewer blooms. Reportedly, more than five lakh bulbs were procured this year, primarily from Netherlands. Yet with temperatures climbing sooner than expected, many of these flowers have already begun fading at gardens and nurseries around the city. Glimpses of the tulip bloom in February, which attracted many visitors to central Delhi (Photo: RAJ K RAJ/ HT(for representational purpose only))

Tulip demand is high, but nurseries discourage buyers

Gaurav Saini, from RK Kataria Nursery in Nizamuddin, informs that though the demand has not diminished, they are purposely discouraging the buyers. “We have started throwing away the withering tulips at our nursery, and are also informing our regular customers not to buy tulips anymore because the rising heat will cause these to die. Humari toh sale ho jayegi par agar customer aake complain karega ki ek hi din mein paudha murjha gaya toh kya fayda... Kuchh 45 din lagte hain ek tulip ko bloom hone mein aur fir one month tak ki life hoti hai iski. But, once the temperature rises above 30 degrees, these begin to die,” adds Saini.

Nursery owners say the surge in popularity this year was hard to miss. “Iss saal kuch zyaada hi demand aayi hai tulips ki. I sourced 500 bulbs, which sold out within a month! Logon ne Rajpath, Shanti Path par tulips lage huye dekhe, aur unko dekhkar kai log khareedne aaye,” shares Hari, from Saini Plant Home in Connaught Place.

Disappointed? Buy, deep freeze, replant

Delhiites, who brought home tulips last month, are unhappy with the reduced lifespan of this flower. Avinash Batra, a Gurugram-based IT professional, says the timing has been unfortunate. “My wedding is next month, so my partner and I bought 50 tulips from a nursery in February, thinking the home will look pretty when guests arrive. We kept the flowers indoors, yet Delhi’s rising heat caused most of these to wither away in the first week of March itself. We were so disappointed that we have now bought lilies.”

But Riya Taneja, a final-year college student, says her background in horticulture helped her plan better. “I’m studying horticulture and I knew tulips won’t survive long in the Capital’s heat. So I bought the buds and preserved them by deep freezing. Come November, and I will plant these in my home garden and see them bloom,” she says.

Next change: Lily, rajnigandha