Society Socials: Sunday turns fun-day for Noida's Supertech Capetown residents

On Sunday, as the world celebrated Friendship Day, the fun quotient was doubled for those living in Noida's Supertech Capetown society. To make the most of the the bright sunny day, several residents got together and participated in fun-filled games such as In and Out, trivia, puzzle solving and musical chairs. All this was organised as part of Society Socials, an initiative by Hindustan Times and HT City. Children joined in enthusiastically for different outdoor activities on Sunday afternoon.

“We were going shopping for Friendship Day bands and stopped by to see what was happening. I found it a great mental boost, not just for the kids but for us parents as well,” says Kamlesh Raj, an associate chief engineer, who was spotted along with his eight-year-old son Shreyan.

Adding to this, Saket Rai, a global engagement manager from Noida, said, “This event is a great idea to get people together. People like me who are corporates are living far from their homes. We actually think what to do on weekends. It’s mostly sleeping in. I couldn’t resist and came out of house after hearing the quiz question.”

From In and Out to puzzle solving, quite a few games were organised for the residents at Society Socials.

The young ones were hooked on to the engaging games. Participating in the puzzle was 13-year-old Rikisha Paul, who said, “I joined in late but didn’t want to miss all the fun. I love reading newspapers, especially the entertainment section. We all should read the newspaper. Today was an off day from school. And this was great time spent here.”

Pritam Kumari, a student pursuing mass communication from Greater Noida, echoed similar sentiments, and said, “Our schedule is such I barely get time to unwind. I had so much fun playing back-to-school games.”

Soon the conversation veered towards the importance of reading newspaper, and Amit Awasthi, a project manager from Noida, shared how spending quality time with his 14-year-old son was a win-win at this event. “For majority of the week, we are busy in our own lives. We have only two days to meet and relax. Newspapers padne ka time nahi hota because subah jaldi jaana hota hai, he goes to school at 6am and I leave for office. But this is a great way to spread awareness about reading newspaper. We need more such events."

