T20 World Cup 2026 | HT City Super Over ft England cricketer Sam Curran

ICC Men's T20 World Cup players take to HT City rapid-fire hot seat to reveal their fave Bollywood actor, food, and more. Read on…
Published on: Feb 26, 2026 8:08 AM IST
By Karan Sethi
After an emphatic win over Pakistan in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, England's star all-rounder Sam Curran opens up on the one shot he would like to learn from Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, picking up the word ‘chalo’ and also makes his semi-finals prediction in our rapid-fire hot seat.
Who is the most stylish cricketer in the English team?
Jacob Bethell
Which Indian stadium has the best atmosphere?
Wankhede, Mumbai
If you could have any one Indian cricketer to play for the England, who would it be?
Virat Kohli
If you could act in a Bollywood film, which actor would you want to star with?
Shah Rukh Khan
What is your favourite Indian dish?
Butter Chicken
If you had to DM one Indian player from the current World Cup team for batting tips, who would you text?
Suryakumar Yadav, to learn how to play the flick scoop
One Indian word you have learnt on this tour?
Chalo
If you could face one Indian bowler in the nets, who would it be?
Ravindra Jadeja
What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear ‘India’?
Cricket
Which four teams will make the semi-finals?
England, India, New Zealand, Zimbabwe
One message for your Indian fans?
Amazing support and incredible love for cricket. I always enjoy playing here
