    T20 World Cup 2026 | HT City Super Over ft England cricketer Sam Curran

    ICC Men's T20 World Cup players take to HT City rapid-fire hot seat to reveal their fave Bollywood actor, food, and more. Read on…

    Published on: Feb 26, 2026 8:08 AM IST
    By Karan Sethi
    After an emphatic win over Pakistan in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, England's star all-rounder Sam Curran opens up on the one shot he would like to learn from Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav, picking up the word ‘chalo’ and also makes his semi-finals prediction in our rapid-fire hot seat.

    England cricketer Sam Curran (Photo: Instagram)
    England cricketer Sam Curran (Photo: Instagram)

    Who is the most stylish cricketer in the English team?

    Jacob Bethell

    Which Indian stadium has the best atmosphere?

    Wankhede, Mumbai

    If you could have any one Indian cricketer to play for the England, who would it be?

    Virat Kohli

    If you could act in a Bollywood film, which actor would you want to star with?

    Shah Rukh Khan

    What is your favourite Indian dish?

    Butter Chicken

    If you had to DM one Indian player from the current World Cup team for batting tips, who would you text?

    Suryakumar Yadav, to learn how to play the flick scoop

    One Indian word you have learnt on this tour?

    Chalo

    If you could face one Indian bowler in the nets, who would it be?

    Ravindra Jadeja

    What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear ‘India’?

    Cricket

    Which four teams will make the semi-finals?

    England, India, New Zealand, Zimbabwe

    One message for your Indian fans?

    Amazing support and incredible love for cricket. I always enjoy playing here

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

