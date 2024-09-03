The new book launch by Dr MK Ranjitsinh unveiled in the Capital

Author and conservationist Dr MK Ranjitsinh’s latest book, Mountain Mammals of the World, was recently released at WWF, Delhi by former Minister of Education of India, Dr Karan Singh. MK Ranjitsinh, Jigme Jungney, Karan Singh, Ravi Singh and others were present during the launch

The author dedicated his fourth and final book, which details his experiences of studying wildlife around the world to his grandchildren, saying, “I dedicated my first book to my parents, my second to my mentor and those I am indebted to for teaching me about nature conservation; the third book to my wife and this fourth book to my four grandchildren, with a hope that it will inspire them to go to the mountains. ”

Those in attendance included Radhikaraje Gaekwad, Maharani of Baroda, journalist Mark Tully, among others.