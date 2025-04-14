The true taste of Italy in New Delhi: Welcome dinner for Italy’s Deputy PM, Antonio Tajani

Neither the rain nor the thunderstorms on Friday night could dampen the high spirits in the Capital, as dignitaries and diplomats gathered at the residence of the Italian Ambassador to India, Antonio Bartoli. Antonio and Ester Bartoli(Photo: Shantanu Bhattacharya/HT)

The occasion was a grand dinner in honour of Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, and Minister of University and Research, Anna Maria Bernini, during their visit to India.

The evening opened with a rare cultural treat — a private preview of Magdalene in Ecstasy, a masterpiece by Italian painter Caravaggio — setting an artistic tone for the night. The event also saw the presence of Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar.

Later, guests were treated to a buffet of authentic Italian delicacies curated by renowned chefs Enrico Derflingher and Antonino Fratello. On the menu were culinary delights such as risotto, lasagne, and tiramisu, offering a true taste of Italy in the heart of Delhi.

“The bond between India and Italy is deeply rooted — we share a long and rich heritage. Our friendship dates back to the time of the Roman Empire,” remarked Tajani during the evening.

The conversations spanned a variety of topics, with sports taking centre stage — particularly how cricket and football serve as unifying forces for fans around the world.

Adding to this sentiment, Bartoli noted, “Football is a vehicle for friendship and inclusion. Clubs in Italy will soon be sending coaches to India to work with underprivileged children, giving them the opportunity to learn through the sport.”