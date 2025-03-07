Tiramisu named the 'best dessert from around the world': Delhi-NCR top spots to grab an authentic slice — or ten!

It had to be a melt-in-your-mouth mushy cake to win the 'best dessert' award, people's choice of course. And Tiramisu tops Instagram news mammoth Pubity's list in this regard — and every other list. Nobody is surprised that the coffee-dunked, creamy slice of heaven from Italy has won hearts, the world over. Delhi-NCR top spots to grab an authentic slice of Tiramisu

After a strenuous battle of voting, and tipping other very worthy desserts out of the way, Tiramisu had to battle it out for people's votes and bites against another nostalgic hot favourite, Black Forest cake. In the final showdown, Tiramisu managed to garner 72 percent of the votes as opposed to Black Forest's 28 percent. To give you an idea of the voting pool, Pubity has a social media following of nearly 40 million.

Long before it was officially crowned as 'the best dessert from around the world', Tiramisu has easily made a home in the hearts and tummies of countless sweet teeth but that still doesn't take away from the fact that it is a complex recipe to achieve. You may think all you need are the premade ladyfingers, lots of espresso and some bottled up mascarpone with a dusting of coffee — and this will temporarily satisfy your craving for the mean time — but nothing, is going to hit as bittersweet as that first scoop of an authentically crafted Tiramisu. If all this Tiramisu-talk has got you hungry for some like us, we have a list of top-tier restaurant and bakery recos around Delhi-NCR, drawn up by the Paperboard Mag, where you can zoom to right away to grab a piece (or as many you'd like).

Central Delhi

Caffe Tonino, Connaught Place

South Delhi

The Big Chill Cafe, Khan Market

The Artful Baker, Khan Market

Arts Room, Malviya Nagar

Diggin, Anand Lok

Whipped, GK 2

Amour Bistro, Chanakyapuri

Ye Old Bakery, The Claridges

La Piazza, Hyatt Regency

Gurgaon

The Pasta Bowl Company, Gurgaon

Olly, Gurgaon

Paul, Gurgaon

Others

Theos (any!)

Which of these spots will you be hitting up first?