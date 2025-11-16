Trade Fair 2025: Top picks, you must not miss this year at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

The 44th India International Trade Fair has kick-started in Delhi, and how!
Before it opens for general public, from Wednesday (November 19), here’s your ready guide to navigate through this mega blockbuster where crafts and culture steal the show.
I would see silk harvesting at home, and wonder what new can be done with the waste. Once I started making jewellery out of leftover pieces of gamocha and muga silk patches, it became popular. Now, I use silkworm cocoon to make earrings and necklaces.
- Ambika from Jorhat, Assam
In India, those who come to buy handicrafts with Egyptian symbols engraved on it, are often aware of its meaning and hence we get good response. We’ve a whole range of copper products starting from lamps priced at ₹200 to huge chest drawers priced at ₹1 lakh.
- Islam Kamal, Exhibitor from Egypt
Lippan art lupt na ho isliye humne ise wall hangings and mirrors mein bana shuru kiya. We also make it on plywood, and even conduct workshops in school across India for new generation to learn it.
- Ramju Kumbhar,
Artisan from Kutch, Gujarat
Catch It Live
What: 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF)
Where: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan); Gate 3 & 4 on Bhairon Road and Gate 6 & 10 on Mathura Road
When: November 14 to 27 [Business Days: November 14-18 & General Days: November 19 to 27]
Timing: 10am to 5.30pm (General public)
Entry: Tickets available at Delhi Metro stations & ITPO website