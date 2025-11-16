Edit Profile
    Trade Fair 2025: Top picks, you must not miss this year at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

    India International Trade Fair is back! Read on to avoid feeling lost in the maze of crafts. Check out the must-buy artefacts and foods from India and abroad.  

    Published on: Nov 16, 2025 3:49 PM IST
    By Henna Rakheja
    The 44th India International Trade Fair has kick-started in Delhi, and how!

    At the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF), ongoing in Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), the Delhi pavilion is designed in the facade of Red Fort's red brick structure, which makes it a showstopper for selfie enthusiasts. (Photo: ANI)
    Before it opens for general public, from Wednesday (November 19), here’s your ready guide to navigate through this mega blockbuster where crafts and culture steal the show.

    Puducherry’s stall exhibits outstanding aesthetics and papier-mâché sculptures including dolls ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,500) in varied sizes; (Photos: Henna/HT)
    Halls 8-10 have handicrafts by women entrepreneurs aka Lakhpati Didis of SARAS Aajeevika Mela. (L) Masrat from Kashmir's Kanihama village shows a fine shawl ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.5 lakh) that took her one year to weave; (R) Brass ghagri miniatures and cow bell ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500) decorated with Aipan art of Uttarakhand as well as dhokra art sculptures of animals like owl ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>650) from Jharkhand. (Photos: Henna/HT)
    Thailand’s stalls selling artificial jewellery are a hit this time too! (Left) Sisters Kim and Pikai are happy to meet the regular buyers who have become their loyals at this fair; (Right top) Chanel-themed earrings ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200) at another stall from Thailand; (Right below) Radiant single strand necklaces ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>800) to up your glam quotient. (Photos: Henna/HT)
    Odisha’s pavilion has a stall selling 6X7 inches framed carving of Lord Jagannath, Subhadra and Balabhadra ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34,000) in pure silver. (Photo: Henna/HT)
    Quote
    I would see silk harvesting at home, and wonder what new can be done with the waste. Once I started making jewellery out of leftover pieces of gamocha and muga silk patches, it became popular. Now, I use silkworm cocoon to make earrings and necklaces. - Ambika from Jorhat, Assam
    Ambika, an exhibitor at Assam's pavilion, has given a modern twist to Assam's traditional arts by upcycling silkworm cocoon and gamocha leftovers to create artificial jewellery. (Photo: Henna/HT)
    At Assam's pavilion, the stalls are offering a plethora of bamboo and cane products, such as the quirky face-themed pen holder ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100) and bags ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>350 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>400). (Photos: Henna/HT)
    Afghanistan’s stalls have dry fruits as well as dehydrated fruits from around the world, including dehydrated Green pomelos from Australia. But the star remains to be Medjool aka king of dates ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,800/kg). (Photos: Henna/HT)
    Hailing from Iran, the stall of Sanjana Trade Union has complete arrangement for an indulgent tea party! Here, one can buy saffron ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>400/gram), saffron-laced sugar candy ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,300/kg), and even small-sized kettles ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000). (Photos: Henna/HT)
    The Grand Bazar Istanbul Turkey’s stall has a huge variety of ceramic showpieces in shapes of different animals ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,500-2,000). (Photo: Henna/HT)
    Hall 14: Clay and ceramic wind chimes ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500- <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>700) from Thailand. (Photo: Henna/HT)
    Quote
    In India, those who come to buy handicrafts with Egyptian symbols engraved on it, are often aware of its meaning and hence we get good response. We’ve a whole range of copper products starting from lamps priced at 200 to huge chest drawers priced at 1 lakh. - Islam Kamal, Exhibitor from Egypt
    Genie inside the lamp? Islam Kamal, from Egypt, shares that his family has been participating in the Trade Fair since 25 years. He shows a copper lamp ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,500) with intricate carvings, which is one of the most-selling handicrafts at their stall. (Photo: Henna/HT)
    At Nagaland’s pavilion, you get to be winter ready with woollen caps ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>300) and headbands ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200). (Photo: Henna/HT)
    From Thailand, Toy World Co’s stall is offering inflatable bags ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,300 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000), with individual pumps, for you to carry your goodies in bright hues and style! (Photo: Henna/HT)
    Quote
    Lippan art lupt na ho isliye humne ise wall hangings and mirrors mein bana shuru kiya. We also make it on plywood, and even conduct workshops in school across India for new generation to learn it. - Ramju Kumbhar, Artisan from Kutch, Gujarat
    Garvi Gujarat pavilion: A washable wall mirror ( <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,000) crafted using Lippan art; (R) Artisan Ramju Kumbhar shows how he transferred this wall art onto plyboard panels for the modern homes to pick these up as decoratives. (Photos: Henna/HT)
    Catch It Live

    What: 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF)

    Where: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan); Gate 3 & 4 on Bhairon Road and Gate 6 & 10 on Mathura Road

    When: November 14 to 27 [Business Days: November 14-18 & General Days: November 19 to 27]

    Timing: 10am to 5.30pm (General public)

    Entry: Tickets available at Delhi Metro stations & ITPO website

    Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

