Valentine's Day Special Dil Se: Messages of HT City readers, for some loved ones

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 13, 2025 05:10 PM IST

Wanna send a message to someone you like? Here's how you can wish a special friend or indulge in chit-chat with BFFs through HT City's popular Dil Se column.

Gaurav, Personal life update: When a man truly loves you, he makes you pregnant. My heart is full and I’m so excited to start a new chapter of our lives. Gaurav, (Gauri) I love you with my whole heart and can’t wait to see our Chichu to call you Papa. June!!! Pooo

Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com
Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com

Hey Shalu, Every day with you feels like Valentine’s Day, but this is just an extra excuse to celebrate our love. Love you… Always! Sumitfoodfanatic

To Oshin, Happy Valentine’s Day, my dear. This is only our second but it feels like we have known each other in every life, I only hope we get to know each other in the next too. Lots Of Love. A

Dear Soulmate, I don't know who you are, where you live or what you look like. But I pray for you this Valentine's Day and every night and I ask God to point you in my direction. Yours Adii

Dear Teddy, Every moment with you feels like a beautiful dream I never want to wake up from. You fill my life with so much joy and love and I can't imagine my world without you. Your cattie loves you more than words can say... Love, Cattie

Hi S, Happy Valentines Day to Uuuuu…… Hope life is kicking….. Love, UKW

Dear Ravinder, Thank you for making our lives such a wonderful trip on earth. You work so hard, I wish I could gift you some rest days! Happy Valentine’s, Mr! Always together, now and forever, Medha

Disclaimer: Dil Se is a compilation of fun messages from our readers. The views expressed belong entirely to the senders and are not to be construed as an endorsement by the publication. Send your messages to meandmycity1@gmail.com.

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

