Viral: Youngster wearing shorts denied entry inside passport office; X post sparks debate on dress codes

In what might have been an uneventful visit to a passport office, a young man’s casual attire sparked an unexpectedly fiery debate — one that has now garnered over 184k views on X. Spilling into social media, the issue has ignited broader discussions about dress codes, respect, and generational values. The X post has divided the internet; while some called for implementing proper dress codes in public offices, others called it excessive. (Photos and screengrabs: X)

It all started when a youngster visited the office wearing shorts and slippers and was denied entry by a security guard. The incident came to light when Vineeth K, a consultant and founder of the startup Deals Dhamaka, shared a detailed account of what he witnessed while waiting for his turn at the office on X, formerly known as Twitter.

When confronted, the young man didn’t take the refusal quietly. He pushed back, asking, “We go to our corporate offices this way. Why don’t you allow this in a government office?”

As the situation gained attention from bystanders, the young man’s father stepped in. Estimated to be in his 60s, he entered the building and appealed directly to the passport officer, explaining that they had travelled a long distance for the appointment. After a brief discussion, the officer allowed the youth entry as a one-time exception.

The story could have ended there, but the security guard wasn’t done. He turned to Vineeth, who had witnessed the ordeal up till now, saying, “Some people don't give value to our work and our offices. Who comes to office in nightwear? There are women, elders inside — what if they feel uncomfortable? The entire generation is getting spoilt and their parents don't say a word.”

Vineeth’s post ended with a question to his followers: Was the guard overstepping, or was he upholding a standard that deserves respect?

Read the post here

Dress codes in public offices: Yay or nay?

The responses were mixed. Some argued that rigid dress codes in government offices are outdated and classist, disproportionately affecting those who may not adhere to traditional or formal styles.

“My thoughts are that Indian admin seems to be run by a bunch of old, grumpy, boomers and we have the world’s youngest population currently. Not a good sign,” an X user opined. Another argued, “What's so offensive about shorts? We used to have the entire indian police force wearing shorts until '70s.”

Another social media user pointed out the need to dress comfortably given the rising mercury: “In the Indian summer, it is best to let the dress code be a bit loose. We're not Norway with a pleasant 15 degree Summer.”

Others couldn't help but find humour in the situation, as an X user joked, “I agree he should have gone in a sherwani.”

However, another section of commenters sided with the security guard, viewing the youngster's outfit as disrespectful and symptomatic of a declining regard for public institutions — due in part to the prevalence of startup culture as well as relaxed corporate atmospheres.

“These IT guys have ruined the society,” a user summed up the sentiment. Another elaborated, “It's a govt office. That should be enough to suggest what not to wear. It's not a Gen Z corporate office where people come in sleeveless, shorts, bralettes. Everything need not be written in black and white. It's just decorum attached to a place.”

Some went as far as labelling it “lack of civic sense”. “Didn't it used to be that there are only two times when short pants are acceptable - on a school boy and for sports. This fellow wants to be respected, he should wear long pants,” a social media user opined, as another commented, “This idiot won't walk into the American Embassy in shorts for a US Visa. Dress appropriately.”

Another shared his own experience of early morning school drops for his child, writing, “I go to drop my kid to school. We don't even enter the school. Just at the outer gate. But they don't allow us to come in shorts. That's early morning and one is usually in nightwear. Highly inconvenient to change. But everyone does that.”

One user also expressed his frustration at the general disregard of norms by youngsters in our society: “I see a lot of people defending the guy in shorts. I used to wonder why we are so bad at following traffic rules on the roads. Now I know why, we don't want follow rules, we don't want to respect others. I see a different woke culture movement happening.”

One thing is certain: the way you dress may be the key to a door opening — or remaining closed.

What's your take on this debate?

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction