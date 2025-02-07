Weekend Planner (February 8- 9): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!

Wondering what to do, where to go, and how to make the most of the weekend ahead? Don't worry, we've got your back! From relishing wazwan at A Culinary Experience Through The Valley to watching NT Live Broadcast, there's a lot to catch this weekend in Delhi.

Here's a list of all the events that you must check out in Delhi-NCR this Saturday and Sunday:

FLICK FIX

Saturday-Sunday

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Loveyapa

Loveyapa stars Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Cast: Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor

Badass Ravi Kumar

Himesh Reshammiya returns to the screen with Badass Ravikumar.

Cast: Himesh Reshammiya, Prabhu Deva

BITE STOP

Saturday

Namaste Thailand Festival

Indulge in Thai cuisine and culture with Namaste Thai Festival.

Where: Royal Thai Embassy, Nyaya Marg

Time: 11am

Sunday

A Culinary Experience Through The Valley

Where: Food Exchange, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

Time: 7.30pm

GROOVE IT

Saturday

Gurugram Festival ft Pt Uday Bhawalkar

Where: Apparel House Epicentre, Gurugram

Time: 5.30pm

Sunday

A Rudra Veena Baithak with Rajeev Janardan

Indian classical sitar player, Rajeev Janardan will perform at this event

Where: Arthouse by Ekta, E Block, Greater Kailash I

Time: 5pm

Saturday

Surajkund International Crafts Mela

38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela is on till February 23.

Where: Surajkund Ground, Faridabad

Time: 10.30am to 8.30pm

Best Murder Mystery Ever Ever Ever

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 7.30pm

Sunday

What: NT Live Broadcast: Present Laughter ft Andrew Scott

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 7pm

POWER HOUR

Saturday

Heritage Walk: Exploring Khari Baoli Spice Market

Don't miss the chance to walk through Asia's biggest spice market, Khari Baoli in Old Delhi.

Where: Khari Baoli, Old Delhi

Time: 9am

Sunday

Walkthrough of Purvaee Exhibition

Where: KNMA Art & Craft Museum, Sector 126, Noida

Time: Noon

