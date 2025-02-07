Weekend Planner (February 8- 9): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!

Wondering what to do, where to go, and how to make the most of the weekend ahead? Don't worry, we've got your back!
FLICK FIX
Saturday-Sunday
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Loveyapa
Cast: Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor
Badass Ravi Kumar
Cast: Himesh Reshammiya, Prabhu Deva
BITE STOP
Saturday
Namaste Thailand Festival
Where: Royal Thai Embassy, Nyaya Marg
Time: 11am
Sunday
A Culinary Experience Through The Valley
Where: Food Exchange, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity
Time: 7.30pm
GROOVE IT
Saturday
Gurugram Festival ft Pt Uday Bhawalkar
Where: Apparel House Epicentre, Gurugram
Time: 5.30pm
Sunday
A Rudra Veena Baithak with Rajeev Janardan
Where: Arthouse by Ekta, E Block, Greater Kailash I
Time: 5pm
Saturday
Surajkund International Crafts Mela
Where: Surajkund Ground, Faridabad
Time: 10.30am to 8.30pm
Best Murder Mystery Ever Ever Ever
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 7.30pm
Sunday
What: NT Live Broadcast: Present Laughter ft Andrew Scott
Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 7pm
POWER HOUR
Saturday
Heritage Walk: Exploring Khari Baoli Spice Market
Where: Khari Baoli, Old Delhi
Time: 9am
Sunday
Walkthrough of Purvaee Exhibition
Where: KNMA Art & Craft Museum, Sector 126, Noida
Time: Noon