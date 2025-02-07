Menu Explore
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
Weekend Planner (February 8- 9): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 07, 2025 03:41 PM IST

Looking for films, food fest, fitness and cultural events happening in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for February 8-9.

Wondering what to do, where to go, and how to make the most of the weekend ahead? Don't worry, we've got your back!

From relishing wazwan at A Culinary Experience Through The Valley to watching NT Live Broadcast, there's a lot to catch this weekend in Delhi.
Here's a list of all the events that you must check out in Delhi-NCR this Saturday and Sunday:

FLICK FIX

Saturday-Sunday

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Loveyapa

Loveyapa stars Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor.
Cast: Junaid Khan, Khushi Kapoor

Badass Ravi Kumar

Himesh Reshammiya returns to the screen with Badass Ravikumar.
Cast: Himesh Reshammiya, Prabhu Deva

BITE STOP

Saturday

Namaste Thailand Festival

Indulge in Thai cuisine and culture with Namaste Thai Festival.
Where: Royal Thai Embassy, Nyaya Marg

Time: 11am

Sunday

A Culinary Experience Through The Valley

Where: Food Exchange, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

Time: 7.30pm

GROOVE IT

Saturday

Gurugram Festival ft Pt Uday Bhawalkar

Where: Apparel House Epicentre, Gurugram

Time: 5.30pm

Sunday

A Rudra Veena Baithak with Rajeev Janardan

Indian classical sitar player, Rajeev Janardan will perform at this event
Where: Arthouse by Ekta, E Block, Greater Kailash I

Time: 5pm

Saturday

Surajkund International Crafts Mela

38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela is on till February 23.
Where: Surajkund Ground, Faridabad

Time: 10.30am to 8.30pm

Best Murder Mystery Ever Ever Ever

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 7.30pm

Sunday

What: NT Live Broadcast: Present Laughter ft Andrew Scott

Where: Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 7pm

POWER HOUR

Saturday

Heritage Walk: Exploring Khari Baoli Spice Market

Don't miss the chance to walk through Asia's biggest spice market, Khari Baoli in Old Delhi.
Where: Khari Baoli, Old Delhi

Time: 9am

Sunday

Walkthrough of Purvaee Exhibition

Where: KNMA Art & Craft Museum, Sector 126, Noida

Time: Noon

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

