Weekend Planner (January 18-19): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out
Looking for films, food fest, fitness and cultural events happening in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for January 18-19.
Here's a list of all the events that you must check out in Delhi-NCR this Saturday (January 18) and Sunday (January 19):
FLICK FIX
Saturday-Sunday
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
EMERGENCY
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher
PRESENCE
Cast: Lucy Liu, Julia Fox
WOLF MAN
Cast: Julia Garner, Christopher Abbott
BITE STOP
Saturday-Sunday
What: Crab Festival
Where: Jade, The Claridges New Delhi, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road
Time: 7.30pm to 11.30pm
What: Jharkhand Food Festival
Where: DEL, Roseate House New Delhi, Aerocity
Time: Noon to 4pm
PLAY DATE
Saturday
What: Dastan-e Raj Kapoor
Where: LTG Auditorium, Mandi House
Time: 6pm
Saturday
What: What is this? Stand-up Comedy by Kanan Gill
Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate
Time: 4pm & 8pm
Sunday
What: Dad’s Girlfriend
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House
Time: 4pm & 7pm
Saturday-Sunday
What: Auto Expo 2025
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
Time: 10am to 6pm
GROOVE IT
Saturday
What: Bandish and Beyond: A Kathak Fusion
Where: Dhan Mill Road, Chhatarpur
Time: 7pm
Sunday
What: Aadi Anant: Remembering the Divas
Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
Time: 6.30pm
POWER HOUR
Saturday
What: Global Goals Run
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar
Time: 5am
Sunday
What: Delhi Champion Half Marathon
Where: Adventure Island, Sector 10, Rohini
Time: 5.30am
Sunday
What: Run Miles Bring Smiles Runathon
Where: Noida Stadium, Sector 21A, Noida
Time: 6.15am