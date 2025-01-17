Menu Explore
Weekend Planner (January 18-19): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 17, 2025 12:37 PM IST

Looking for films, food fest, fitness and cultural events happening in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for January 18-19.

Here's a list of all the events that you must check out in Delhi-NCR this Saturday (January 18) and Sunday (January 19):

From catching Emergency in theatres to Kanan Gill's stand-up comedy show and tasting delicacies at the crab festival, there's a lot to catch this weekend in Delhi.
FLICK FIX

Saturday-Sunday

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

EMERGENCY

A still from Emergency
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher

PRESENCE

A still from Presence
Cast: Lucy Liu, Julia Fox

WOLF MAN

A still from Wolf Man
Cast: Julia Garner, Christopher Abbott

BITE STOP

Saturday-Sunday

Relish seafood at the Crab Festival
What: Crab Festival

Where: Jade, The Claridges New Delhi, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road

Time: 7.30pm to 11.30pm

Try out the delicacies at the Jharkhand Food Festival
What: Jharkhand Food Festival

Where: DEL, Roseate House New Delhi, Aerocity

Time: Noon to 4pm

PLAY DATE

Saturday

Dastan-e Raj Kapoor will be narrated by artistes Rana Pratap Senger and Rajesh Kumar.
What: Dastan-e Raj Kapoor

Where: LTG Auditorium, Mandi House

Time: 6pm

Saturday

Kanan Gill
What: What is this? Stand-up Comedy by Kanan Gill

Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate

Time: 4pm & 8pm

Sunday

Dad's Girlfriend
What: Dad’s Girlfriend

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, 4, Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House

Time: 4pm & 7pm

Saturday-Sunday

This year, Auto Expo is being organised as part of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)
What: Auto Expo 2025

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

Time: 10am to 6pm

GROOVE IT

Saturday

Kathak performance, Bandish and Beyond
What: Bandish and Beyond: A Kathak Fusion

Where: Dhan Mill Road, Chhatarpur

Time: 7pm

Sunday

Kaushiki Chakraborty
What: Aadi Anant: Remembering the Divas

Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

Time: 6.30pm

POWER HOUR

Make it a fit weekend by registering yourself at a marathon. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Photo: Vipin Kumar/HT)
Saturday

What: Global Goals Run

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar

Time: 5am

Sunday

What: Delhi Champion Half Marathon

Where: Adventure Island, Sector 10, Rohini

Time: 5.30am

Sunday

What: Run Miles Bring Smiles Runathon

Where: Noida Stadium, Sector 21A, Noida

Time: 6.15am

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

