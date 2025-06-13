Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Weekend Planner (June 14-15): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 13, 2025 12:46 PM IST

Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for June 14 and 15.

FLICK FIX

Saturday-Sunday

Where: In theatres

Time: All day 

 

How To Train Your Dragon

A still from How To Train Your Dragon.
A still from How To Train Your Dragon.

Cast: Gerard Butler, Mason Thames, Nico Parker

Materialists

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal

 

BITE STOP

Saturday

Coconut Mango French Toast at Litchi.
Coconut Mango French Toast at Litchi.

Mango Menu

Where: Litchi Bistro, 11B Khan Market

Time: 7pm to Midnight

Sunday

Father’s Day Special

Where: Chicken Inn, No 13-15 Pandara Road Market and Mega Mall, DLF Phase 1, Gurugram

Time: Noon to 1am

 

PLAY DATE

Saturday

Maee Ri Mai Ka Se Kahun

Where: Sammukh Auditorium, National School of Drama, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House

Time: 3.30pm & 7pm 

 

Dastan-e Chauboli

Immerse yourself in the art of dastangoi with Dastan-e Chauboli
Immerse yourself in the art of dastangoi with Dastan-e Chauboli

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 4pm

Sunday

SneakEazy

Where: Monkey Bar, Local Shopping Complex, 11, Sector C, Vasant Kunj Road

Time: 4pm

 

GROOVE IT

Sunday

Soul Strings ft Ankit Batra

Where: Sri Sathya Sai International Centre Auditorium, Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road

Time: 7pm  

 

Daniel Weber Live

Daniel Weber will perform live in the city this weekend.
Daniel Weber will perform live in the city this weekend.

Where: Home, 3rd Floor, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Nelson Mandela Road

Time: 9pm

 

POWER HOUR

Sunday

Paint With Puppies

Paint with puppies to relax this weekend!(Photo: Adobestock (For representational purposes only))
Paint with puppies to relax this weekend!(Photo: Adobestock (For representational purposes only))

Where: BeeYoung Brewgarden, 61/7, Block C, Panchsheel Park, Malviya Nagar

Time: 6pm 

 

