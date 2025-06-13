Weekend Planner (June 14-15): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX
Saturday-Sunday
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
How To Train Your Dragon
Cast: Gerard Butler, Mason Thames, Nico Parker
Materialists
Cast: Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal
BITE STOP
Saturday
Mango Menu
Where: Litchi Bistro, 11B Khan Market
Time: 7pm to Midnight
Sunday
Father’s Day Special
Where: Chicken Inn, No 13-15 Pandara Road Market and Mega Mall, DLF Phase 1, Gurugram
Time: Noon to 1am
PLAY DATE
Saturday
Maee Ri Mai Ka Se Kahun
Where: Sammukh Auditorium, National School of Drama, Bhagwandas Road, Mandi House
Time: 3.30pm & 7pm
Dastan-e Chauboli
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 4pm
Sunday
SneakEazy
Where: Monkey Bar, Local Shopping Complex, 11, Sector C, Vasant Kunj Road
Time: 4pm
GROOVE IT
Sunday
Soul Strings ft Ankit Batra
Where: Sri Sathya Sai International Centre Auditorium, Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road
Time: 7pm
Daniel Weber Live
Where: Home, 3rd Floor, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Nelson Mandela Road
Time: 9pm
POWER HOUR
Sunday
Paint With Puppies
Where: BeeYoung Brewgarden, 61/7, Block C, Panchsheel Park, Malviya Nagar
Time: 6pm