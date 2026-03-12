Weekend Planner (March 14 & 15): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

FLICK FIX
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Kissa Court Kachahari Ka
Cast: Rajesh Sharma, Jitendra Yadav, Agast Annand, Krishna Singh Bisht
BITE STOP
Spring menu celebrating seasonality
Where: Anvaya, Amaara Farms, A-12, Chattarpur Mandir Road
Time: 7.30am to 10.30pm
A Limited-Edition Tiramisu Pop-Up
Where: Sorrento, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, Ashoka Road, Connaught Place
Time: 12.30pm to 3.30pm & 6.30pm to 11.30pm
PLAY DATE
Saturday-Sunday Gurugram Comic ConWhere: Gymkhana Club Grounds, Sector 29, GurugramTime: 11am to 8pm Habitat International Film Festival 2026
Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 11am to 9pm
Bhakti Sangeet – A Festival of Devotional Music Where: Central Park, Connaught Place
Time: 6pm
Sunday Russell Peters’ Relax World Tour
Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center, Sector 25, Dwarka
Time: 7pm
GROOVE IT
SATURDAY
My Story - India Chapter ft Honey Singh
Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, IP Estate
Time: 7pm
Babbu Maan Live
Where: Jalisco Brews & Bites, Unit No 05, Sector 153, Noida
Time: 7pm
Progressive Brothers (PRO BROS)
Where: ToyBox, Plot No 16 & 17, Sector 29, Gurugram
Time: 11pm
POWER HOUR
SRCA Rapid Play & Blitz Battle
Where: Binge Central, Block B, Sector 62, Noida
Time: 4.15pm
