    Weekend Planner (March 14 & 15): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place. Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for March 14 (Saturday) & March 15 (Sunday).

    Published on: Mar 12, 2026 3:39 PM IST
    By HTC
    FLICK FIX

    A still from the film Kissa Court Kachahari Ka featuring actor Rajesh Sharma.
    A still from the film Kissa Court Kachahari Ka featuring actor Rajesh Sharma.

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    Where: In theatres

    Time: All day

    Kissa Court Kachahari Ka

    Cast: Rajesh Sharma, Jitendra Yadav, Agast Annand, Krishna Singh Bisht

    BITE STOP

    Spring menu celebrating seasonality

    Where: Anvaya, Amaara Farms, A-12, Chattarpur Mandir Road

    Time: 7.30am to 10.30pm

    A Limited-Edition Tiramisu Pop-Up

    Where: Sorrento, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, Ashoka Road, Connaught Place

    Time: 12.30pm to 3.30pm & 6.30pm to 11.30pm

    PLAY DATE

    Saturday-Sunday Gurugram Comic ConWhere: Gymkhana Club Grounds, Sector 29, GurugramTime: 11am to 8pm Habitat International Film Festival 2026

    Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    Time: 11am to 9pm

    Bhakti Sangeet – A Festival of Devotional Music Where: Central Park, Connaught Place

    Time: 6pm

    Sunday Russell Peters’ Relax World Tour

    Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center, Sector 25, Dwarka

    Time: 7pm

    GROOVE IT

    SATURDAY

    My Story - India Chapter ft Honey Singh

    Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, IP Estate

    Time: 7pm

    Babbu Maan Live

    Where: Jalisco Brews & Bites, Unit No 05, Sector 153, Noida

    Time: 7pm

    Progressive Brothers (PRO BROS)

    Where: ToyBox, Plot No 16 & 17, Sector 29, Gurugram

    Time: 11pm

    POWER HOUR 

    SRCA Rapid Play & Blitz Battle

    Where: Binge Central, Block B, Sector 62, Noida

    Time: 4.15pm

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

