Weekend Planner (March 21 & 22): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

FLICK FIX
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Dhurandhar The Revenge
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt
Project Hail Mary
Cast: Ryan Gosling, James Ortiz, Sandra Huller
Ready or Not 2: Here I Come
Cast: Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Elijah Wood
BITE STOP
Saturday-Sunday
Navratri Special Menu
Where: The Qube and Jamavar, The Leela Palace New Delhi, Chanakyapuri
Time: 12.30-3pm & 7-11.30pm
Celebration of Purity and Indulgence
Where: Elan, The Lodhi New Delhi, Lodhi Road
Time: 11am-3pm & 7pm-11.30pm
PLAY DATE
SATURDAY
Bharat Tribes Fest 2026
Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin
Time: 11am to 8pm
SUNDAY
Parsi Carnival
Where: Delhi Parsi Anjuman, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
Time: 11am to 7pm
Tempo Tantrums ft Kenny Sebastian
Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate
Time: 4.30pm & 7.30pm
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
IHC Collegiate Theatre and Music Festival 2026
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 7pm
GROOVE IT
SUNDAY
RAAS -- A Divine Musical Concert
Where: Kundan Farms, Kapashera Estate
Time: 5pm
SATURDAY
NCR Speaks ft Amanraj Gill
Where: Royal Garden, Sector 24, Rohini
Time: 5pm
Sufi Night with Ali Sabri Brothers
Where: 21 Shots - Skybar and Brewery, Sector 55, Gurugram
Time: 8.30pm
POWER HOUR
Saturday-Sunday
Get Set Shoot
Where: Gun For Glory Shooting Academy, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, ITO
Time: 10am to 6pm
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction