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    Weekend Planner (March 21 & 22): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place. Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for March 21 (Saturday) & March 22 (Sunday).

    Updated on: Mar 19, 2026 2:57 PM IST
    By HTC, New Delhi
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    FLICK FIX

    A still from the film Dhurandhar The Revenge featuring Ranveer Singh.
    A still from the film Dhurandhar The Revenge featuring Ranveer Singh.

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    Where: In theatres

    Time: All day

    Dhurandhar The Revenge

    Cast: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt

    Project Hail Mary

    Cast: Ryan Gosling, James Ortiz, Sandra Huller

    Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

    Cast: Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Elijah Wood

    BITE STOP

    Saturday-Sunday

    Navratri Special Menu

    Where: The Qube and Jamavar, The Leela Palace New Delhi, Chanakyapuri

    Time: 12.30-3pm & 7-11.30pm

    Celebration of Purity and Indulgence

    Where: Elan, The Lodhi New Delhi, Lodhi Road

    Time: 11am-3pm & 7pm-11.30pm

    PLAY DATE

    SATURDAY

    Bharat Tribes Fest 2026

    Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

    Time: 11am to 8pm

    SUNDAY

    Parsi Carnival

    Where: Delhi Parsi Anjuman, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

    Time: 11am to 7pm

    Tempo Tantrums ft Kenny Sebastian

    Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate

    Time: 4.30pm & 7.30pm

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    IHC Collegiate Theatre and Music Festival 2026

    Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    Time: 7pm

    GROOVE IT

    SUNDAY

    RAAS -- A Divine Musical Concert

    Where: Kundan Farms, Kapashera Estate

    Time: 5pm

    SATURDAY

    NCR Speaks ft Amanraj Gill

    Where: Royal Garden, Sector 24, Rohini

    Time: 5pm

    Sufi Night with Ali Sabri Brothers

    Where: 21 Shots - Skybar and Brewery, Sector 55, Gurugram

    Time: 8.30pm

    POWER HOUR

    Saturday-Sunday

    Get Set Shoot

    Where: Gun For Glory Shooting Academy, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, ITO

    Time: 10am to 6pm

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Weekend Planner (March 21 & 22): Delhi-NCR Residents, You Must Check This Out!
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