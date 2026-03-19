Weekend Planner (March 21 & 22): Delhi-NCR residents, you must check this out!

FLICK FIX A still from the film Dhurandhar The Revenge featuring Ranveer Singh.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Dhurandhar The Revenge

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt

Project Hail Mary

Cast: Ryan Gosling, James Ortiz, Sandra Huller

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come

Cast: Samara Weaving, Kathryn Newton, Elijah Wood

BITE STOP

Saturday-Sunday

Navratri Special Menu

Where: The Qube and Jamavar, The Leela Palace New Delhi, Chanakyapuri

Time: 12.30-3pm & 7-11.30pm

Celebration of Purity and Indulgence

Where: Elan, The Lodhi New Delhi, Lodhi Road

Time: 11am-3pm & 7pm-11.30pm

PLAY DATE

SATURDAY

Bharat Tribes Fest 2026

Where: Sunder Nursery, Nizamuddin

Time: 11am to 8pm

SUNDAY

Parsi Carnival

Where: Delhi Parsi Anjuman, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

Time: 11am to 7pm

Tempo Tantrums ft Kenny Sebastian

Where: Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Press Enclave, Ajmeri Gate

Time: 4.30pm & 7.30pm

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

IHC Collegiate Theatre and Music Festival 2026

Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 7pm

GROOVE IT

SUNDAY

RAAS -- A Divine Musical Concert

Where: Kundan Farms, Kapashera Estate

Time: 5pm

SATURDAY

NCR Speaks ft Amanraj Gill

Where: Royal Garden, Sector 24, Rohini

Time: 5pm

Sufi Night with Ali Sabri Brothers

Where: 21 Shots - Skybar and Brewery, Sector 55, Gurugram

Time: 8.30pm

POWER HOUR

Saturday-Sunday

Get Set Shoot

Where: Gun For Glory Shooting Academy, Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, ITO

Time: 10am to 6pm

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction