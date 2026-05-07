Weekend Planner (May 9-10): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX A still from the movie Daadi Ki Shaadi starring Neetu Singh and Kapil Sharma.

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Daadi Ki Shaadi

Cast: Neetu Kapoor, R Sarathkumar , Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sadia Khateeb, Yograj Singh, and Aditi Mittal

Main Actor Nahin Hoon

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Chitrangada Satarupa

Mortal Kombat II

Cast: Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph , Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Hiroyuki Sanada

The Sheep Detectives

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Hong Chau, and Emma Thompson

BITE STOP

Saturday-Sunday

Mother’s Day Chocolate Masterclass

Where: ITC Maurya, Chanakyapuri, Delhi

When: Sat, 9 May – Sun, 10 May,

Time: Multiple slots (9am, 11am, 5pm)

Cost: ₹3,534 for 2 adults

Mother’s Day Special - DIY Pizza Workshop

Where: Asur - Microbrewery in Moti Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi

When: Sunday,10 May

Time: 6:30 PM to 8:30PM

Cost: ₹999

PLAY DATE

Saturday

Dulari Bai

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

Time: 7pm

Saturday

Sounds of India ft Vir Das

Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center, Sector 25, Dwarka, Bharthal

Time: 7.30pm

Saturday -Sunday

Dev, Divya Aur Duniya

Where: The Trialogue Studio - Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pratap Nagar, Acharya Niketan, Mayur Vihar Phase I

Time: 7pm

NSD Repertory’s Summer Theatre Festival

Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama, Mandi House

Time: 7pm

GROOVE IT

Saturday-Sunday

Music & Masala Fest India Tour

Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 14), Lodhi Road

Time: 1.30pm to 10pm

SANGAMAM Music Festival

Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 7pm

Sunday

Krishna Nada: An Evening of Raga AN Bhakti

Where: ISKCON Temple, Sector 13, Dwarka

Time: 6.15pm

Baithak Live ft Akanksha Grover

Where: Studio XO, Sector 94, Noida

Time: 7.30pm

POWER HOUR

Sunday

Mother’s Day 2026 - Shooting Challenge

Where: Triggerline Shooting Range, Block G, Vikaspuri

Time: 10am

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction