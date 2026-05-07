Weekend Planner (May 9-10): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!
Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for May 9 (Saturday) and May 10 (Sunday).
FLICK FIX
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Daadi Ki Shaadi
Cast: Neetu Kapoor, R Sarathkumar , Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sadia Khateeb, Yograj Singh, and Aditi Mittal
Main Actor Nahin Hoon
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Chitrangada Satarupa
Mortal Kombat II
Cast: Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph , Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Hiroyuki Sanada
The Sheep Detectives
Cast: Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Hong Chau, and Emma Thompson
BITE STOP
Saturday-Sunday
Mother’s Day Chocolate Masterclass
Where: ITC Maurya, Chanakyapuri, Delhi
When: Sat, 9 May – Sun, 10 May,
Time: Multiple slots (9am, 11am, 5pm)
Cost: ₹3,534 for 2 adults
Mother’s Day Special - DIY Pizza Workshop
Where: Asur - Microbrewery in Moti Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi
When: Sunday,10 May
Time: 6:30 PM to 8:30PM
Cost: ₹999
PLAY DATE
Saturday
Dulari Bai
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg
Time: 7pm
Saturday
Sounds of India ft Vir Das
Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center, Sector 25, Dwarka, Bharthal
Time: 7.30pm
Saturday -Sunday
Dev, Divya Aur Duniya
Where: The Trialogue Studio - Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pratap Nagar, Acharya Niketan, Mayur Vihar Phase I
Time: 7pm
NSD Repertory’s Summer Theatre Festival
Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama, Mandi House
Time: 7pm
GROOVE IT
Saturday-Sunday
Music & Masala Fest India Tour
Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 14), Lodhi Road
Time: 1.30pm to 10pm
SANGAMAM Music Festival
Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 7pm
Sunday
Krishna Nada: An Evening of Raga AN Bhakti
Where: ISKCON Temple, Sector 13, Dwarka
Time: 6.15pm
Baithak Live ft Akanksha Grover
Where: Studio XO, Sector 94, Noida
Time: 7.30pm
POWER HOUR
Sunday
Mother’s Day 2026 - Shooting Challenge
Where: Triggerline Shooting Range, Block G, Vikaspuri
Time: 10am
For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction