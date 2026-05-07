Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Weekend Planner (May 9-10): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find them all in one place! Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for May 9 (Saturday) and May 10 (Sunday).

    Published on: May 07, 2026 3:15 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    FLICK FIX 

    A still from the movie Daadi Ki Shaadi starring Neetu Singh and Kapil Sharma.
    A still from the movie Daadi Ki Shaadi starring Neetu Singh and Kapil Sharma.

    Where: In theatres

    Time: All day

    Daadi Ki Shaadi

    Cast: Neetu Kapoor, R Sarathkumar , Kapil Sharma, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sadia Khateeb, Yograj Singh, and Aditi Mittal

    Main Actor Nahin Hoon

    Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Chitrangada Satarupa

    Mortal Kombat II

    Cast: Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph , Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Hiroyuki Sanada

    The Sheep Detectives

    Cast: Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Hong Chau, and Emma Thompson

    BITE STOP

    Saturday-Sunday

    Mother’s Day Chocolate Masterclass

    Where: ITC Maurya, Chanakyapuri, Delhi

    When: Sat, 9 May – Sun, 10 May,

    Time: Multiple slots (9am, 11am, 5pm)

    Cost:  3,534 for 2 adults

    Mother’s Day Special - DIY Pizza Workshop

    Where: Asur - Microbrewery in Moti Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi

    When: Sunday,10 May

    Time: 6:30 PM to 8:30PM

    Cost:  999

    PLAY DATE

    Saturday

    Dulari Bai

    Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg

    Time: 7pm

    Saturday

    Sounds of India ft Vir Das

    Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Center, Sector 25, Dwarka, Bharthal

    Time: 7.30pm

    Saturday -Sunday

    Dev, Divya Aur Duniya

    Where: The Trialogue Studio - Trisamvad Foundation, 37, Pratap Nagar, Acharya Niketan, Mayur Vihar Phase I

    Time: 7pm

    NSD Repertory’s Summer Theatre Festival

    Where: Abhimanch, National School of Drama, Mandi House

    Time: 7pm

    GROOVE IT

    Saturday-Sunday

    Music & Masala Fest India Tour

    Where: JLN Stadium (Gate 14), Lodhi Road

    Time: 1.30pm to 10pm

    SANGAMAM Music Festival

    Where: India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    Time: 7pm

    Sunday

    Krishna Nada: An Evening of Raga AN Bhakti

    Where: ISKCON Temple, Sector 13, Dwarka

    Time: 6.15pm

    Baithak Live ft Akanksha Grover

    Where: Studio XO, Sector 94, Noida

    Time: 7.30pm

    POWER HOUR 

    Sunday

    Mother’s Day 2026 - Shooting Challenge

    Where: Triggerline Shooting Range, Block G, Vikaspuri

    Time: 10am

    For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction

    News/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Weekend Planner (May 9-10): Delhi-NCR Residents, Here’s Everything You Must Check Out!
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes