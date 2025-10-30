Edit Profile
    Weekend Planner (Nov 1-Nov 2): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR?Find them all in one place! Read HT City's Weekend Planner for November 1 and November 2

    Published on: Oct 30, 2025 3:16 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    #FlickFix

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    .
    .

    Where: In theatres

    Time: All day

    Single salma

    Cast: Huma Qureshi, Sunny Singh, Shreyas Talpade

    Black phone 2

    Cast: Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Demián Bichir, Jeremy Davies, Miguel Mora

    BITE STOP

    Saturday-Sunday

    Japanese Matcha ceremony

    Where: Third Wave Coffee, Nirvana Country, Sector 50, Gurugram

    Time: 3.30pm

    Brazilian Food Festival

    Where: Triveni Terrace Café, Triveni Kala Sangam, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    Time: 10am to 7.30pm

    PLAY DATE

    Saturday

    Jashn-e-Dilli

    Where: Aiwan-E-Ghalib Auditorium, Ghalib Institute, ITO, Mandi House

    Time: 7pm

    Sunday

    Papa Yaar By Zakir Khan

    Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, ITO, IP Estate

    Time: 2pm & 7pm

    Indias Biggest Halloween Ft. Talwiinder

    Where: Dwarka Mela Ground, Sector 10, Dwarka

    Time: 6pm

    GROOVE IT

    Saturday

    Sonu Nigam Live In Concert

    Where: Gymkhana Club, Sector 4, Gurugram

    Time: 7pm

    Sunday

    India Dream - Niladri Kumaar

    Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

    Time: 7.45pm

    Re:Sound with Lucky Ali

    Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka

    Time: 7pm

    POWER HOUR

    Saturday

    CHECKMATE YOUR DATE

    Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, No 30, Hauz Khas Village

    Time: 2pm

