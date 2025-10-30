Weekend Planner (Nov 1-Nov 2): Delhi-NCR residents, here's everything you must

Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Single salma
Cast: Huma Qureshi, Sunny Singh, Shreyas Talpade
Black phone 2
Cast: Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Demián Bichir, Jeremy Davies, Miguel Mora
Japanese Matcha ceremony
Where: Third Wave Coffee, Nirvana Country, Sector 50, Gurugram
Time: 3.30pm
Brazilian Food Festival
Where: Triveni Terrace Café, Triveni Kala Sangam, Tansen Marg, Mandi House
Time: 10am to 7.30pm
PLAY DATE
Saturday
Jashn-e-Dilli
Where: Aiwan-E-Ghalib Auditorium, Ghalib Institute, ITO, Mandi House
Time: 7pm
Sunday
Papa Yaar By Zakir Khan
Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, ITO, IP Estate
Time: 2pm & 7pm
Indias Biggest Halloween Ft. Talwiinder
Where: Dwarka Mela Ground, Sector 10, Dwarka
Time: 6pm
Sonu Nigam Live In Concert
Where: Gymkhana Club, Sector 4, Gurugram
Time: 7pm
Sunday
India Dream - Niladri Kumaar
Where: Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
Time: 7.45pm
Re:Sound with Lucky Ali
Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka
Time: 7pm
CHECKMATE YOUR DATE
Where: Conscious Coffee Cravings, No 30, Hauz Khas Village
Time: 2pm