Year-ender 2024: Life in Delhi Metro was all about viral reels, new records and more razzmatazz

Before the doors open to 2025, let’s take you on a ride down the memory lane, to revisit some of the wild, wonderful, and downright outrageous moments that defined 2024 for the Capital's beloved lifeline – Delhi Metro. From record-breaking number of commutes to debut of driverless trains and more importantly the viral reels and ghar ke kalesh (household conflicts while aboard), this journey had us all minding the gap! Take a ride down the memory lane to revisit some moments that defined the life of Delhi Metro commuters in the year 2024.

Futuristic innovations and record-breaking rides

Delhi Metro's Magenta Line introduced 29 driverless trains this year.(Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

Delhi Metro leapt into the future, in July, with the launch of 29 fully driverless trains on the Magenta Line. Well, who needs drivers when technology knows how to keep things on track? Not to be outdone by tech, humans that is metro commuters broke a record of its own when on November 18 it was recorded that 78.67 lakh passenger journeys were covered in a single day!

Viral, sensational, Insta-worthy

Talking about some of the viral gems that came from Delhi Metro, one's memory goes right back to March during the time of Holi. The festival came alive when two youngsters were recorded colouring each other in a dramatic act on the Bollywood number, Lahu Muh Lag Gaya (from the 2013 movie, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela). The vibe that was thus created in blue hues, left the internet divided between gasps and giggles as the video went viral on with over 1.1 million views on X. Then in July 2024, the Naatu Naatu fever struck Delhiite Sachin Tomar, who turned a Blue Line coach into dance floor, to groove to the Oscar-winning beats. His reel amassed 30.1 million views and over 1.8 million likes, proving that the Metro isn’t just for getting places – it’s where viral sensations are born.

On track: High voltage drama

Drama alert! On December 5, commuters on the Blue Line faced long delays due to a dramatic cable theft. With 43 incidents reported uptil December, as compared to 38 last year, the cable thefts hit an all-time high this year and became an annoying headache for the authorities (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) as well as the commuters who complained of a ‘high voltage’ problem that no one individual could actually deal with.

What’s new and what’s old?

This year, DMRC launched SheRyds, a women-only bike taxi for optimal last mile connectivity for women.(Photo: HT)

In July, commuters welcomed the addition of a digital QR ticketing system, that brought much convenience to frequent riders of Delhi Metro. But, one must note that the physical metro cards aren’t going anywhere as as of now so you needn't discard the ones you possess. Come autumn and November brought some more good news for the passengers with the launch of Sheryds and Rydr, in an attempt to make the last-mile connectivity a less bumpy ride. A standout feature? Sheryds introduced women-driven bike taxis, exclusively for women, to ensure safety and convenience of female passengers of Delhi Metro.

Three decades, and celebrations are in order

The Delhi Metro completed three decades of its existence, on May 3, and the milestone was was marked with a grand birthday bash during 30th Foundation Day celebrations at the Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan). But what's a birthday without some fun? Keeping this in mind, a few ace entertainers and artistes were invited to lend their touch fulfill the need for entertainment. Among the performers were singer Kavita Krishnamurti and stand-up comedian-actor Sunil Grover. Their acts added to the celebrations that saw dignitaries such as Param Vir Chakra awardee Honorary Captain Yogendra Singh Yadav.

As you take a walk down the memory lane, here's us giving Delhiites a chance to cheer for their lifeline.

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction