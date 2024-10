A musical fest, Zindagi Utsav, by the Indian Heritage and Healthcare Centre commemorated Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the Capital recently. .A live musical performance mesmerised the audience

While artiste Ustad Javed Hussain Khan’s band delivered soul-stirring performances, eminent medical experts shared vital health tips.

Those present included the host, Padma Shri Dr Mohsin Wali and curator Kamal Amrohvi, among others. The event exemplified music’s therapeutic power and its potential for supporting noble causes.

Padma Shri Dr Mohsin Wali

Curator Kamal Amrohvi

Dr SK Sarin and S Nasir Ali