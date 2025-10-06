A fresh take on feel-good noodles

From udon and ramen to spaghetti and even instant noodles, there's something for every craving. While most types of noodles rely on refined or wheat flour, chefs are giving this pantry staple a healthy glow-up so they aren't just high-calorie guilty pleasures. From zoodles at the Vegan Story to char kway teow at Bang Bang Noodle, here is how chefs are reimagining noodles

On National Noodle Day, we twirl through bowls that are lighter, greener, and guilt-free, from miso and soba to zucchini and cucumbers.



A steamy alternative At Mumbai's Bang Bang Noodle, founder and chef Rahul Punjabi elevates tradition with his Char Kway Teow. “They're steamed, so that makes them a healthy alternative. The inclusion of tapioca starch in the noodles also adds another layer of micronutrients," says Punjabi. The chef also uses high-protein organic flour that is good for gut health and naturally vegan.

Asian-style nourishment Ar Greenr in Delhi, chef Nitin Dixit’s Beijing Black Soba Earth Bowl blends Japanese-inspired soba noodles with Far Eastern flavours. With Asian cuisine taking over food trends everywhere, soba (made with buckwheat) has found a brand new audience. Dixit cells us, "Soba lets us serve something indulgent yet nourishing. It carries global flavours but also ties perfectly into an everyday, feel-good meal”

At Kofuka Mumbai, Chef Suresh Pariyar reinvents comfort food with Miso Noodles with carrots, corn, and sesame oil in a miso dashi broth. As Chef Suresh puts it, “You don't have to compromise on taste to eat better. It's about small, mindful swaps that make a big difference.”

A desi twist Bengaluru's 45-year-old Balaji Chat Corner gives healthy noodles a desi twist. Thin cucumber strands are topped with carrots and onions, then tossed in a house-made sweet-and-spicy sauce. "We wanted to make something healthy with the same chaat energy,” says Ashwathnarayan, who runs the family-owned joint with her husband and in-laws.

Other alternatives Healthy swaps for traditional noodles include shirataki noodles made from konjac jelly, which are low-calorie, high-fibre, and favoured by Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Janhvi Kapoor.

Chickpea flour noodles are protein-rich, gluten-free, and have a nutty flavour that pairs well with hearty sauces. Millet noodles, packed with protein and fibre, are perfect for stir-fries and soups, absorbing sauces beautifully.

A greener, cleaner bowl The Vegan Story In Delhi swaps wheat for spiral zucchini for Zoodles Marinara, light and gluten-free, it is bright and satisfying without the post-meal slump.

“It's light, nourishing comfort; a meal that leaves you energised and content, not heavy,” says Chef Harshita. Packed with fibre, water and potassium, zucchini makes this dish a delish clean-eating win.



Compiled along with Jatan Kalra.