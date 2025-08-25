A modern makeover for Modaks this ganesh chaturthi

Preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi are in full swing, with kitchens around the country rolling out festive treats to accompany the festivities this week. From puran polis to kheer, the culinary spread is indulgent and full of variety. Yet, it is the modak that stands out as the star of the season. Hocco’s Modak-Shaped Classic and Chocolate Ice Cream flavours

Classic modaks might be a festive fixture, but this year, eateries are giving the traditional sweet a creative spin. From kunafa-inspired modaks to assorted modak hampers and even modak-flavoured ice creams, the creativity is boundless.

Naturals Ice Cream, for instance, has unveiled two limited-edition festive flavours — Prasadam and Turmeric Leaf Twist — to celebrate the spirit of Bappa.

“We wanted to create offerings rooted in heritage that still resonate with today’s audience. Prasadam is inspired by traditional temple offerings, while Turmeric Leaf Twist pays homage to patoli, a sweet eaten during Chaturthi in coastal Karnataka and Maharashtra,” shares director Siddhant Kamath. Prasadam is available across all Naturals stores in India; however, Turmeric Leaf Twist is currently exclusive to Mangalore and Udupi.

Taking it up a notch are modak ice creams, which have quickly become a favourite this season. Ankit Chona, founder of Hocco Ice Creams tells us, “We have created two distinct modak ice creams; Classic Modak and Chocolate Modak are coconut ice creams shaped like modaks.” Dipped in white and milk chocolate respectively, these ice creams are limited edition and available in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, mithai brands are also making the conical sweet the hero sweet of their festive offerings. Anand Sweets marks Ganpati Aagman with a curated mithai collection, where modaks take centre stage. “Our variants include mava, motichoor, rose coconut, dry fruit, kesar and paan modak,” shares managing director Arvind Dadu, adding, “Even our packaging reflects the festive spirit — the Natarang Box is inspired by the Marathi Natya Mandir, adorned with motifs of traditional Maharashtrian wadas and Paithani designs.”

Gourmet mithai brand Khoya has also unveiled contemporary versions of the festive sweet, ranging from rose and chocolate chip to til (sesame). Chocolatier Smoor is adding an indulgent touch with its mango cashew modaks.

Adding international flair to the mix is Mumbai-based Filo Chocolate’s Kunafa Modaks. This delightful fusion of Middle Eastern and Indian traditions is prepared meticulously in small batches, bringing together the crisp, golden texture of kunafa with a melt-in-the-mouth sweetness, making them a truly unique treat this Ganesh Chaturthi.