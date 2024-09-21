Are you looking to dine in style? Explore these theme based restaurants in Delhi

Autumn House Explore these must-visit spots that offer more than just great food.(Photos: Instagram)

An Italian-themed restaurant in Noida features vintage decor, plush settings, and indoor greenery. The interiors are inspired by the colours of autumn with warm tones like oranges, browns, and golds. Its menu serves various Italian food items and drinks along with Mexican, North Indian, and other European cuisines.

Must try: Mushroom broccoli stroganoff paired with parsley-infused rice, vegetarian platter and virgin sangria

Location: Sector 117, Noida

Price for two: ₹1,200

Cafe Athyeka 2.0

The vibrancy of South Indian flavours comes alive in this cafe. The cafe's architecture draws inspiration from the traditional and iconic beauty of South India. It has curated a diverse menu featuring vegetarian and non-vegetarian delights such as chettinad-style chicken, prawn dishes infused with authentic spices and classic dosas and idlis.

Must try: Avakaya Pulihora, a tangy mango pickle paired with fragrant rice, traditional dosa paired with an array of delectable chutneys and aromatic sambar and filter coffee

Location: Sector 104, Noida

Price for two: ₹700

House of Boho

This cafe celebrates the Bohemian lifestyle offering a blend of flavours from around the globe. The decor features a classic Boho vibe with earthy browns and soothing beiges including macramé wall hangings, patterned rugs, low seating, and lots of greenery.

Must try: Spinach ricotta ravioli, assorted veggies gyoza and spicy cottage cheese shawarma

Location: Ansal Plaza Mall, Andrews Ganj, New Delhi

Price for two: ₹3,200

Soul Mykonos

The Mediterranean architecture and culinary vibes of the Greek island of Mykonos inspire this restaurant. The decor features white walls, bright blue accents, and a very Mykonian, beach-chic vibe. Their menu revolves around Mediterranean and Greek flavours, with some influences from the broader Middle Eastern and European culinary traditions.

Must try: Spanakopita, grilled halloumi and seafood platter

Location: Reach3roads Mall, Sector 70, Gurugram

Price for two: ₹3,500

Cafe de Flora

This cafe features decor inspired by the chic Parisian vibes with small marble-top tables, vintage chairs, hanging plants, floral arrangements, and pastel hues. Their menu comprises a fusion of French and continental delights.

Must try: Croque monsieur, French onion soup, eggs benedict and lemon tart

Location: Santushti Shopping Complex, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Price for two: ₹3,000